ESPY Awards 2026: Jalen Brunson, A'ja Wilson Grab Best Male And Female Athlete Honours

The 2026 ESPY Awards, hosted by Marcello Hernández at New York's Lincoln Center, honoured the year's top athletes and teams. Jalen Brunson emerged as the biggest winner, taking home Best Men's Athlete, Best NBA Player and Best Championship Performance, while the New York Knicks were named Best Team. A'ja Wilson won Best Women's Athlete, Alysa Liu was named Best Breakthrough Athlete, and Lionel Messi received the Best Soccer Player award. Other notable winners included Shohei Ohtani, Carlos Alcaraz, Lando Norris and Stephen Curry.

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New York Knicks ESPY Awards 2026 winners photos-Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson, left, DJ Khaled, center, and Jake Paul present best single game performance award at the ESPY Awards in the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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New York Knicks ESPY Awards 2026 winners photos-Alysa Liu
Alysa Liu accepts the award for Best Break Through Athlete at the ESPY Awards in the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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New York Knicks ESPY Awards 2026 winners photos-Jim Abbott
Jim Abbott accepts the Jimmy V award for perseverance at the ESPY Awards in the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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New York Knicks ESPY Awards 2026 winners photos-Skiier Lindsey
Skiier Lindsey Vonn presents the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award for basketball player Stephen Curry at the ESPY Awards in the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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New York Knicks ESPY Awards 2026 winners photos-Kelvin Mercer
Kelvin Mercer, left, and Vincent Mason of De La Soul perform at the ESPY Awards in the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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New York Knicks ESPY Awards 2026 winners photos-Jalen Brunson
Jalen Brunson accepts the best athlete, men's sports, award at the ESPY Awards in the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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New York Knicks ESPY Awards 2026 winners photos-
Members of the New York Knicks accept the best team award at the ESPY Awards in the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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New York Knicks ESPY Awards 2026 winners photos-Billie Jean King
Alysa Liu, left, Billie Jean King, center, and Kendall Coyne Schofield present the Billie Jean King youth leadership award at the ESPY Awards in the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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New York Knicks ESPY Awards 2026 winners photos-Jarron Collins
Jarron Collins accepts for his brother, Jason Collins, who was posthumously honored with the Arthur Ashe award for courage at the ESPY Awards in the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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New York Knicks ESPY Awards 2026 winners photos-Jayson Tatum
Jayson Tatum and Allyson Felix present at the ESPY Awards in the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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New York Knicks ESPY Awards 2026 winners photos-Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin, left, and Lindsey Vonn arrive at the ESPY Awards at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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New York Knicks ESPY Awards 2026 winners photos-Marcello Hernández
Host Marcello Hernández, left, walks out with Mike Tyson at the ESPY Awards in the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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New York Knicks ESPY Awards 2026 winners photos-Host Marcello Hernández
Host Marcello Hernández speaks at the ESPY Awards in the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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New York Knicks ESPY Awards 2026 winners photos-Stephen Curry
Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha arrive at the ESPY Awards at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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New York Knicks ESPY Awards 2026 winners photos-The Savannah Bananas
The Savannah Bananas perform at the ESPY Awards in the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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New York Knicks ESPY Awards 2026 winners photos-Ana Amelia Batlle Cabral
Ana Amelia Batlle Cabral, left, and Marcello Hernández arrive at the ESPY Awards at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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New York Knicks ESPY Awards 2026 winners photos-Simone Biles
Simone Biles arrives at the ESPY Awards at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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New York Knicks ESPY Awards 2026 winners photos-Eileen Gu
Eileen Gu arrives at the ESPY Awards at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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New York Knicks ESPY Awards 2026 winners photos-Alysa Liu
Alysa Liu arrives at the ESPY Awards at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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New York Knicks ESPY Awards 2026 winners photos-Jalen Brunson and Ali Brunson
Jalen Brunson and Ali Brunson arrive at the ESPY Awards at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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New York Knicks ESPY Awards 2026 winners photos-Myles Garrett
Myles Garrett, left, and Chloe Kim arrive at the ESPY Awards at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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New York Knicks ESPY Awards 2026 winners photos-Gretchen Walsh
Gretchen Walsh arrives at the ESPY Awards at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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New York Knicks ESPY Awards 2026 winners photos-Ilona Maher
Ilona Maher arrives at the ESPY Awards at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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New York Knicks ESPY Awards 2026 winners photos-Jutta Leerdam, Jake Paul
Jutta Leerdam, left, and Jake Paul arrive at the ESPY Awards at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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New York Knicks ESPY Awards 2026 winners photos-Jimmy Satos
Jimmy Satos arrives at the ESPY Awards at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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New York Knicks ESPY Awards 2026 winners photos-Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin arrives at the ESPY Awards at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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