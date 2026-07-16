ESPY Awards 2026: Jalen Brunson, A'ja Wilson Grab Best Male And Female Athlete Honours
The 2026 ESPY Awards, hosted by Marcello Hernández at New York's Lincoln Center, honoured the year's top athletes and teams. Jalen Brunson emerged as the biggest winner, taking home Best Men's Athlete, Best NBA Player and Best Championship Performance, while the New York Knicks were named Best Team. A'ja Wilson won Best Women's Athlete, Alysa Liu was named Best Breakthrough Athlete, and Lionel Messi received the Best Soccer Player award. Other notable winners included Shohei Ohtani, Carlos Alcaraz, Lando Norris and Stephen Curry.
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