IND Vs ENG Live Score, 2nd ODI: Double Blow For Men In Blue As Ishan Kishan Falls Cheaply | India 111/3 (20.3)

India vs England Live Score, 2nd ODI: Catch the ball-by-ball updates from the second ODI between the India national cricket team and the England national cricket team at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, on Thursday, July 16

Welcome to our live coverage of the second ODI between India and England at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, on Thursday, July 16. India head into the contest with a 1-0 lead after capitalising on England's top-order collapse in the series opener, where Joe Root and Liam Dawson's fightback proved insufficient. The hosts will be eager to produce a more disciplined batting display and provide greater support to Jofra Archer, while India will look to build on the positives from the first ODI, including Shubman Gill's form and Axar Patel's all-round impact. Attention will also be on senior batters Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul after their quiet outing in the opening match. Stay tuned for live updates.

LIVE UPDATES

16 Jul 2026, 06:57:05 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma Gone Rohit Sharma's misery finally comes to an end, in a strange manner though but it was looking inevitable as the opener was struggling to time the ball. Rohit tried to sweep a ball by Will Jacks, but ended up gloving the ball into the hands of wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. He departs after scoring 26 off 47 balls and Ishan Kishan makes his way into the crease. IND 104/2 (18)

16 Jul 2026, 06:37:04 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, 2nd ODI: RO-KO Partnership Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have added 40 runs for the second wicket now. While Kohli has looked is sublime touch, Rohit, who was struggling a bit at the start has started finding his mojo a bit and also pulled a ball handsomely for a six over the long side of the fence. Though he is yet to find his full flow but runs are the currency that he needs dearly at the moment. IND 84/1 (14)

16 Jul 2026, 06:21:38 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, 2nd ODI: Gill Departs India lose their first wicket in the form of in-form Shubman Gill, who timed the ball well but it went straight into the hands of the short covers fielder, who took a sharp catch to send. Gill departed for 31 and Virat Kohli made his way into the ground, joining Rohit. Kohli is looking in full flow today, played a scintillating on-drive and followed it by charging the bowler down the crease. IND need a big stand from both their senior pros here. IND 61/1 (10)

16 Jul 2026, 06:01:11 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, 2nd ODI: Gill Show Shubman Gill has hit a flurry of boundaries in the last two overs to provide momentum to the Indian innings. The Indian skippers played some exquisite drives to make the pitch look batting friendly. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma is still battling it out to find some flow back in his batting. IND 42/0 (6)

16 Jul 2026, 05:47:28 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma Dropped Rohit Sharma gets an early break as a ball from Jofra Archer climbed onto him leading his to mistime the ball but the deep mid-wicket fielder makes a mess of it and gives the Indian opener an early life. The ghosts of the last match will be in the minds of Rohit Sharma as he got out cheaply in the match and in the second match also Archer almost succeeded in getting him out early. IND 17/0 (3)

16 Jul 2026, 05:31:49 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, 2nd ODI: Game On! Game on! We are underway at Sophia Gardens. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are out in the middle for India, with Rohit taking strike. Jofra Archer has the new ball and will open the bowling for England.

16 Jul 2026, 05:29:38 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, 2nd ODI: Why Is KL Rahul Not Playing Today? India were forced into a change for the second ODI against England at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, with wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul ruled out due to illness. Ishan Kishan replaced Rahul in the playing XI as the visitors made their only change for the match.

16 Jul 2026, 05:25:56 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, 2nd ODI: Captains Speak Shubman Gill (India): India would have opted to bowl first as well, but Gill said the team was delighted with its near-perfect performance in the series opener. He praised the bowlers for regaining control after England's strong finish to the powerplay and lauded the fast bowlers' impact in the middle overs. Returning to Cardiff, where he previously played county cricket for Glamorgan, Gill said he hoped to add more happy memories at the venue. India have made one change, with KL Rahul ruled out due to illness and Ishan Kishan coming into the playing XI. Harry Brook (England): Brook elected to bowl first, citing the healthy grass cover on the pitch and the hope of extracting early seam movement and swing. Reflecting on the first ODI, he felt England fought back well despite the defeat and stressed the need to execute their plans better. England have made two changes, bringing in Saqib Mahmood and Gus Atkinson in place of Josh Tongue and Liam Dawson.

16 Jul 2026, 05:08:49 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, 2nd ODI: Playing XIs India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna England (Playing XI): Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

16 Jul 2026, 05:02:52 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, 2nd ODI: Toss Update England have won the toss and have opted to field.

16 Jul 2026, 04:33:16 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, 2nd ODI: Match Predictions According to Google's win prediction, England hold a slight edge with a 52% chance of victory, while India are close behind at 48%. England's familiarity with Cardiff and the urgency of avoiding a series defeat work in their favour. However, India's balanced bowling attack and confidence from the convincing first ODI win make them equally capable of taking a decisive 2-0 lead. With little separating the two sides, expect a closely fought contest that could be decided by the team that handles the middle overs better.

16 Jul 2026, 04:19:51 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, 2nd ODI: Will It Rain Today In Cardiff? There is little to no prediction of rain in the 2nd ODI between India and England in Cardiff on Thursday, July 16. Photo: weather.metoffice.gov.uk

16 Jul 2026, 03:34:06 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, 2nd ODI: Streaming Info The India vs England 2nd ODI will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.