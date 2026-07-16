Why R Ashwin Believes ICC Must Do More Than Revamp World Cup Formats?

R Ashwin backed the ICC's new World Cup formats but urged more opportunities for emerging cricket nations
He proposed adding Associate teams like Nepal, Scotland and the Netherlands to bilateral series
Ashwin said stronger global competition will help cricket grow ahead of its Olympic return in 2028
Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has backed the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision to revamp the formats of the 2027 ODI World Cup and 2028 T20 World Cup, but believes the governing body must do more if it truly wants to globalise the sport.
The ICC recently approved sweeping changes to both marquee events, introducing a new three-stage structure for the 14-team ODI World Cup and replacing the Super 8 with a Super 10 stage in the T20 World Cup.
The changes, ratified during the ICC Annual General Meeting in Edinburgh, are aimed at creating more meaningful contests while giving emerging teams a better chance to compete deeper into tournaments.
While Ashwin welcomed the reforms, he argued that tournament tweaks alone will not bridge the gap between Full Members and Associate nations.
Taking to X, the veteran off-spinner wrote, "The ICC's changes to the fixture format for the 2027 ODI World Cup and 2028 T20 World Cup make sense from a competitiveness standpoint. But if the final goal is to grow the game, there needs to be a stronger pathway for emerging nations."
He suggested that teams such as the Netherlands, Scotland, Nepal, USA and Ireland should regularly feature as a third participant in bilateral series instead of being limited to qualification tournaments. Ashwin added, "Teams like the Netherlands, Scotland, Nepal, USA and Ireland need more meaningful matches (FOR EXAMPLE: getting added as the third team into every bilateral series), not just qualification tournaments."
ICC's New Formats Aim to Increase Competition
The ICC's revamped structure reflects a broader effort to increase competitiveness across global events. The 2027 ODI World Cup, to be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, will retain 14 teams but introduce a Super Series qualifying round, followed by group stages and a Super 7 phase before the semifinals.
Meanwhile, the 2028 T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will continue with 20 teams but divide them into five groups of four before progressing to a Super 10 stage, followed by eliminators and semifinals. The ICC said the new formats are designed to reduce dead rubbers, create greater consequence in every match and improve the overall tournament experience.
Ashwin Wants Global Growth Beyond ICC Events
Ashwin believes that genuine expansion of cricket depends on giving emerging nations sustained exposure against stronger opposition rather than occasional appearances at ICC tournaments. His proposal echoes long-standing calls from Associate nations for more regular international fixtures, arguing that competitive bilateral cricket is the fastest way to narrow the quality gap.
He also linked the issue to cricket's return at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, stating, "Let's not forget, that collective growth will make this sport a spectacle at the Olympics."
As the ICC pushes ahead with its revamped tournament structures, Ashwin's comments have reignited the debate over whether cricket's future lies not only in bigger World Cups, but in creating more opportunities throughout the international calendar.