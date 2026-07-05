ENG-W Vs AUS-W LIVE Streaming, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch The Final Showdown?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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England and Australia will cross swords in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Lords Cricket Ground on Sunday, July 5. This will be their fourth T20 World Cup final meet, with Australia winning on all the occasions

ENG-W Vs AUS-W LIVE Streaming, ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2026
England and Australia are set to face off in their fourth T20 World Cup final on Sunday, July 5, at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. Photo: X/England Cricket
Summary of this article

  • Australia and England women will be up against each other in the final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

  • This will be their fourth T20 World Cup final meet, with Australia winning on all the occasions

  • England have won the T20 World Cup only once in 2009, while Australia are six-time champions

England and Australia are set to face off in their fourth T20 World Cup final on Sunday, July 5, at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground.

Historically, the Australian women have enjoyed the upper hand over their English counterparts, winning all three of their previous final meetings. This time, however, the contest is expected to be far more competitive, with both teams entering the summit clash unbeaten. Backed by home support, England will feel increasingly confident as they take on the six-time champions.

The Australian women's team failed to qualify for the final of the last two ICC events - the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 and the 50-Over World Cup 2025, and they would like to make amends by winning their seventh title in this format.

Meanwhile, England, who won their maiden and only T20 World Cup title back in 2009, would be desperate to repeat the history and bring laurels to their country yet again in front of the home crowd.

Both of them have simply been the top two teams of the tournament and are closely matched on paper. While Australia have batted with a run-rate of 9.4 runs per over, England have also touched the 9.4 runs per over mark.

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Australia have been the best bowling team of the competition with an economy of 6.2 at an average of 16.3, meanwhile, the hosts have been the second best bowling team with an economy rate of 7.1 and an average of 18.9 respectively.

While Australia have traditionally been the more dominant side, England would want to take a leaf from that 2009 final triumph, where Charlotte Edwards' side created history to lift their first and only T20 World Cup trophy.

Now, as a coach, Edwards would want to instill the same belief in this new-age England team to thump their arch-rivals and clinch their second T20I title.

ENG-W Vs AUS-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head (Finals)

Matches: 3

Australia: 3

England: 0

ENG-W Vs AUS-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

England Women Squad: Amy Jones(w), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Sophia Dunkley, Issy Wong, Lauren Filer, Tilly Corteen-Coleman

Australia Women Squad: Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney(w), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux(c), Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Megan Schutt, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Alana King

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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