Australia Vs West Indies, ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Defending Champions Chase Down 126 With Seven Overs To Spare
Australia booked their place in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final with a dominant eight-wicket victory over West Indies at The Oval, London. After electing to bowl, the defending champions restricted the Caribbean side to 125/7, with Ashleigh Gardner starring with 2/13, while Sophie Molineux and Georgia Wareham chipped in with two wickets each. Hayley Matthews top-scored with 30 before Wareham ended her resistance, and Deandra Dottin's unbeaten 26 provided a late flourish. Chasing 126, Australia never looked troubled as Beth Mooney anchored the innings with a superb unbeaten 61 off 36 balls, while Gardner blasted an unbeaten 35 off 20 to finish the contest in just 13 overs. Australia sealed victory with seven overs to spare, extending their unbeaten run and reaching their eighth Women's T20 World Cup final.
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