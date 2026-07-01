Australia Vs West Indies, ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Defending Champions Chase Down 126 With Seven Overs To Spare

Australia booked their place in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final with a dominant eight-wicket victory over West Indies at The Oval, London. After electing to bowl, the defending champions restricted the Caribbean side to 125/7, with Ashleigh Gardner starring with 2/13, while Sophie Molineux and Georgia Wareham chipped in with two wickets each. Hayley Matthews top-scored with 30 before Wareham ended her resistance, and Deandra Dottin's unbeaten 26 provided a late flourish. Chasing 126, Australia never looked troubled as Beth Mooney anchored the innings with a superb unbeaten 61 off 36 balls, while Gardner blasted an unbeaten 35 off 20 to finish the contest in just 13 overs. Australia sealed victory with seven overs to spare, extending their unbeaten run and reaching their eighth Women's T20 World Cup final.

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Aus-W Vs WI-W Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Cricket highlights-Beth Mooney
Australia's Beth Mooney, left, and Australia's Ashleigh Gardner celebrates after winning the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup semifinal against West Indies in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Aus-W Vs WI-W Womens T20 World Cup 2026 Cricket highlights-Beth Mooney
Australia's Beth Mooney, left, and her batting partner Ashleigh Gardner run between the wickets to score during the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup semifinal between Australia and West Indies in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Aus-W Vs WI-W Womens T20 World Cup 2026 Cricket highlights-Ashleigh Gardner
Australia's Ashleigh Gardner hits a six during the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup semifinal between Australia and West Indies in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Aus-W Vs WI-W Womens T20 World Cup 2026 Cricket highlights-Australias Beth Mooney
Australia's Beth Mooney plays a shot during the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup semifinal between Australia and West Indies in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Aus-W Vs WI-W Womens T20 World Cup 2026 Cricket highlights-Ashleigh Gardner
Australia's Ashleigh Gardner plays a shot during the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup semifinal between Australia and West Indies in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Aus-W Vs WI-W Womens T20 World Cup 2026 Cricket highlights-Ashleigh Gardner
Australia's Ashleigh Gardner plays a shot during the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup semifinal between Australia and West Indies in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Aus-W Vs WI-W Womens T20 World Cup 2026 Cricket highlights-Beth Mooney
Australia's Beth Mooney plays a shot during the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup semifinal between Australia and West Indies in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Aus-W Vs WI-W Womens T20 World Cup 2026 Cricket highlights-Georgia Voll
Australia's Georgia Voll is bowled out by West Indies' Chinelle Henry during the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup semifinal between Australia and West Indies in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Aus-W Vs WI-W Womens T20 World Cup 2026 Cricket highlights-Chinelle Henry
West Indies' Chinelle Henry, second from left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Australia's Georgia Voll during the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup semifinal between Australia and West Indies in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Aus-W Vs WI-W Womens T20 World Cup 2026 Cricket highlights-Deandra Dottin
West Indies' Deandra Dottin plays a shot during the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup semifinal between Australia and West Indies in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Aus-W Vs WI-W Womens T20 World Cup 2026 Cricket highlights-Georgia Wareham
Australia's Georgia Wareham, second from right, celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Shemaine Campbelle during the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup semifinal between Australia and West Indies in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Aus-W Vs WI-W Womens T20 World Cup 2026 Cricket highlights-Annabel Sutherland
Australia's Annabel Sutherland, left, celebrates after taking catch to dismiss West Indies' Chinelle Henry during the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup semifinal between Australia and West Indies in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Aus-W Vs WI-W Womens T20 World Cup 2026 Cricket highlights-Shemaine Campbelle
West Indies' Shemaine Campbelle plays a shot during the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup semifinal between Australia and West Indies in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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