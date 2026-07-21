Delhi Protests: Farmers Head To The Capital For Mahapanchayat, India-US Trade Deal Under Scanner
Thousands of farmers travelled towards Delhi to attend a Mahapanchayat opposing the proposed India-US trade deal. This photo gallery captures farmers in buses, protest marches, heightened security, and the determination of farmers as they rally against what they say are policies that could threaten their livelihoods
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