Delhi Protests: Farmers Head To The Capital For Mahapanchayat, India-US Trade Deal Under Scanner

Thousands of farmers travelled towards Delhi to attend a Mahapanchayat opposing the proposed India-US trade deal. This photo gallery captures farmers in buses, protest marches, heightened security, and the determination of farmers as they rally against what they say are policies that could threaten their livelihoods

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Farmers under the banner of Desh Bachao Morcha
Farmers under the banner of 'Desh Bachao Morcha' hold placards as they arrive to take part in a rally to be held against the proposed India-US trade deal, at Kisan Ghat, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Farmers march against the proposed India-US trade deal
Farmers march towards Delhi to participate in the Kisan Mahapanchayat against the proposed India-US trade deal, at Shambhu Border, Haryana, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Security at Shambhu Border, Haryana
Security personnel stands gaurd ahead of farmers march to participate in the Kisan Mahapanchayat against the proposed India-US trade deal, at Shambhu Border, Haryana, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Kisan Mahapanchayat against India-US trade deal
Security personnel stands gaurd ahead of farmers march to participate in the Kisan Mahapanchayat against the proposed India-US trade deal, at Shambhu Border, Haryana, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Kisan Mahapanchayat against proposed India-US trade deal
Farmers march towards Delhi to participate in the Kisan Mahapanchayat against the proposed India-US trade deal, at Shambhu Border, Haryana, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Desh Bachao Morcha rally against the India-US trade deal
A police official keeps a vigil as farmers under the banner of 'Desh Bachao Morcha' arrive to take part in a rally to be held against the proposed India-US trade deal, at Kisan Ghat, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Police personnel inspect a vehicle ahead of a farmers rally
Police personnel inspect a vehicle ahead of a rally by farmers against the proposed India-US trade deal, near Millennium Park, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. Farmers from several places in Punjab will take part in a rally to be held against the proposed India-US trade deal at Kisan Ghat. | Photo: PTI
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Farmers march towards Delhi
Farmers march towards Delhi to participate in the Kisan Mahapanchayat against the proposed India-US trade deal, at Shambhu Border, Haryana, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Shambhu Border security
Security personnel stands gaurd ahead of farmers march to participate in the Kisan Mahapanchayat against the proposed India-US trade deal, at Shambhu Border, Haryana, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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