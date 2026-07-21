Rahul Gandhi Leads March to PM House Over “Police Brutality” Against Students, Demands Resignations

Rahul Gandhi led a Congress protest outside the Prime Minister’s residence over police action against CJP supporters.
Congress demanded the resignations of PM Modi, Amit Shah and Dharmendra Pradhan.
Gandhi accused the Centre of suppressing students and blocking a parliamentary debate on examination failures.
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday led a Congress protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, demanding the resignations of Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
The demonstration followed police action against supporters of the Cockroach Janata Party during its march towards Parliament a day earlier.
“We have marched to PM Modi’s house to demand answers from him for the brutalities against young students yesterday. The Government doesn’t want to take any accountability [n]or does it want to have a debate on it in Parliament. PM and HM must resign for destroying the future of India’s youth,” Gandhi posted on X.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal, and several other MPs joined Gandhi during the protest.
The protest was held on the second day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session. It came amid mounting political tensions after clashes between Delhi Police personnel and CJP supporters during the organisation’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ march left several demonstrators injured.
Police Action Against Protestors 'Un-Indian
Before heading to Lok Kalyan Marg, Gandhi spoke to reporters outside Parliament and accused the government of using police force to silence students who were raising legitimate concerns.
“The entire country knows the education system and testing system are broken; it has ceased to exist. The testing system has been hollowed out by termites. That is all they are saying. We have been saying it too. I have been giving presentation after presentation about this. Why is the Prime Minister silent?” Gandhi said.
He also alleged that the government was preventing a parliamentary debate on the issue.
“We went to the Speaker and said, 'Look, we want to discuss the student issue,' and the Speaker told us that to hold a discussion, he has to ask the government. Do you understand what this means? The Speaker is telling us that to debate in Parliament, he has to take permission from the government,” he said.
Describing the police action against the protesters as “un-Indian”, Gandhi said young people were being denied both employment opportunities and a credible examination system.
“The point is this is no way to treat the young people of this country. The young people of this country do not have opportunities; all the doors are closed; one door is open for competitive exams, which is also destroyed. These students here are complaining not just about the education system but their future,” Gandhi said.
He further alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of the BJP, had gained control over the education system. Gandhi also accused the Modi government of prioritising industrialists over students.
“This is much bigger than education. This is students of India saying they have no future in India. This is legitimate. Dharmendra Pradhan, the home minister and the Prime Minister should resign,” he said.
CJP Representatives Submit Demands To Nadda
Separately, CJP representatives Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka met Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Monday and submitted the organisation’s demands in writing following the march.
Authorities dismantled the protest arrangements at Jantar Mantar after the clashes. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 also remained in force across parts of central Delhi, barring gatherings of five or more people.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, however, continued his sit-in at Jantar Mantar and maintained that the agitation would not be withdrawn until Pradhan resigned.