Delhi Police Forcibly Remove Rahul Gandhi From Protest Near PM Modi's Residence

Summary of this article

Delhi Police detained Rahul Gandhi and several Opposition MPs near the Prime Minister’s residence.

Congress demanded Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over police action against CJP protesters.

The Centre agreed for a parliamentary discussion, but Congress insisted on accountability first.

Delhi Police on Tuesday detained Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and several other Opposition MPs after forcibly removing them from a dharna near Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official residence on Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi.

The Congress leaders had marched towards the Prime Minister’s residence to protest the police action against participants in the Cockroach Janata Party’s march to Parliament a day earlier. They were stopped near the beginning of Lok Kalyan Marg, where they staged a sit-in before being taken into custody.