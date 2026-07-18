Core Tenets Of Modi Govt Are 'Asatya', 'Hinsa': Rahul Slams Wangchuk's 'Removal' From Jantar Mantar

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Be it Professor G.D. Agarwal, who sat on a fast-unto-death for 111 days to save Mother Ganga, or the Olympic wrestlers from Haryana; Be it our 750 farmers who feed the nation, Dalits and Adivasis, or the 25 youths and their families who fell victim to exam paper leaks; this authoritarian government has spared no one." In their eyes, anyone who raises their voice is branded "anti-national" or a "parasite", Kharge said, slamming the BJP-led government.