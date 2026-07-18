Advocate Narendra Mishra Files Petition Seeking Protection Of Activist Sonam Wangchuk’s Rights

Advocate Narendra Mishra has approached the Supreme Court seeking protection of Sonam Wangchuk’s rights and permission to continue his hunger strike.
The plea urges the court to safeguard the activist’s right to life and peaceful protest amid demands for special status for Ladakh.
The petition highlights concerns over the health of the climate activist and calls for dialogue between the government and protestors.
Advocate Narendra Mishra has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking protection of activist Sonam Wangchuk’s fundamental rights and permission for him to continue his hunger strike in a peaceful manner.
The petition comes amid growing concern over the health of the noted Ladakh-based climate activist, who has been on a hunger strike demanding greater constitutional safeguards and protection of tribal rights in the Union Territory of Ladakh. Wangchuk and his supporters have been protesting for several days, pressing the Centre to grant statehood and implement the Sixth Schedule for Ladakh.
In the petition, advocate Mishra urged the apex court to ensure that Wangchuk’s right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 is protected. The plea also requests the court to direct authorities not to interfere with the activist’s peaceful protest and to allow him to continue his hunger strike under medical supervision.
Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent environmentalist and education reformer known for his work in promoting sustainable development in the Himalayan region, has been at the forefront of the movement demanding special constitutional status for Ladakh. His previous hunger strikes and protests have drawn national and international attention to issues of climate change, water security, and cultural preservation in the region.
The petition argues that any coercive action against Wangchuk would violate his fundamental rights to freedom of speech and expression, and the right to peaceful assembly. It also seeks directions to the authorities to provide necessary medical facilities and ensure his well-being during the protest.
The development has sparked discussions on the balance between maintaining public order and protecting the democratic right to protest. Several civil society groups and environmental activists have expressed solidarity with Wangchuk and called upon the government to engage in dialogue rather than adopt a confrontational approach.
The Supreme Court is likely to list the petition for hearing in the coming days. The outcome of this case could have significant implications for the ongoing protests in Ladakh and the broader discourse on environmental activism and constitutional rights in India.