BCCI Quashes Rohit Sharma Retirement Buzz, Confirms ODI Future

BCCI Rubbishes Rohit Retirement Reports, confirms his ODI stay beyond England series
BCCI Secretary in an interview to PTI makes it clear that no discussions have taken place regarding Rohit Sharma's ODI future
Earlier it was reported that Rohit could announce retirement after selectors conveyed him that he's not in their ODI scheme of things
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has quashed speculation over Rohit Sharma's international future, confirming that the veteran opener will remain part of India's ODI setup even after Sunday's series decider against England at Lord's.
Speculation over Rohit's retirement intensified after reports suggested the third ODI could be his final international appearance, with claims that the selection committee had informed him he was not part of India's plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup.
However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia dismissed those reports, making it clear that Rohit remains in India's ODI plans beyond the England series.
"There are lot of speculations going on in media about Rohit Sharma's future. I want to firmly assert that there has been no such discussion that Rohit will be playing his last match at Lord's on Sunday," Saikia told PTI in an exclusive interaction.
"Rohit is a regular member of the Indian ODI team and he will continue to represent the country as long as he is in the scheme of things. In other words, Lord's ODI wont be his last match."
Rohit's recent ODI form has come under scrutiny after a lean run with the bat. Across his last eight innings, the India skipper has managed 241 runs at an average of 30.1 and a strike rate of 88.6, registering only one fifty.
BCCI Intervention Led To Rohit's Revival
Earlier, it was being reported that the management and the selectors had given up on Rohit Sharma and were now looking at Yashasvi Jaiswal as his potential replacement. They want to give Jaiswal at least a year to get into the ODI groove before the marquee ODI event next year.
Reportedly, BCCI's top brass were not amused by the manner in which the chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, and head coach Gautam Gambhir looked at the issue. The BCCI secretary issued an official statement after a day long discussions involving all the stakeholders.
Rohit was reportedly unhappy that he was informed of the decision ahead of an important match, and had already expressed his displeasure over the way a senior cricketer was being treated.