Ryan Ten Doeschate Eyes India Coaching Exit Over Unfulfilled Promise - Report

Ryan ten Doeschate has conveyed his desire to be relieved of his duty as India's assistant coach
Ryan was promised the role of fielding coach upon his appointment, which was not fulfilled even after two years due to the existing coach T.Dilip's extension
The former Dutch international is in advanced-stage talks with an IPL franchise for his next endeavor
India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has expressed his intentions to be relieved off his duties even though the BCCI is keen on keeping him instead of T Dilip, whose performance has been below par over the past one year.
While ten Doeschate hasn't been released yet, the former Netherlands skipper wants to return to the IPL and has even had fruitful discussions with one franchise.
It is understood that when ten Doeschate came on board following strong recommendation from head coach Gautam Gambhir (he had worked with him at KKR), he was promised the job of a specialist fielding coach but two years down the line, the issue hasn't been sorted.
"You have (Sitanshu) Kotak as the batting coach and there's Gauti (Gambhir) himself to look after the batters. Morne (Morkel) is in charge of pacers and Sairaj (Bahutule) looks after the spinners. When Tendo (his nickname) was brought on board, he was promised fielding coach's job," a senior BCCI source privy told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
"Dilip was supposed to be removed along with Abhishek Nayar (assistant coach), Soham Desai (S&C coach) and Arun Kanade (masseur) after the 2025 Champions Trophy.
"However for Dilip, a strong recommendation came from a senior player and Dilip got a one year extension and Tendo actually didn't have any specific domain role. He is a fantastic coach, who hasn't been used because Dilip is there," the senior source added.
It will now depend on whether head coach Gambhir can convince ten Doeschate to stay back as Dilip wasn't exactly his choice for a fielding coach.
The Indian team's fielding during the T20 games of the ongoing UK tour was atrocious to say the least. Dilip has already completed one year extension and it will be a surprise if he is brought back for the tour of Sri Lanka.
If ten Doeschate is released from his duties, then BCCI won't have any option but to continue with Dilip for the time being.