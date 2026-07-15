Ryan Ten Doeschate Eyes India Coaching Exit Over Unfulfilled Promise - Report

"You have (Sitanshu) Kotak as the batting coach and there's Gauti (Gambhir) himself to look after the batters. Morne (Morkel) is in charge of pacers and Sairaj (Bahutule) looks after the spinners. When Tendo (his nickname) was brought on board, he was promised fielding coach's job," a senior BCCI source privy told PTI on conditions of anonymity.