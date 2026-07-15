Lula Slams Trump's Strait of Hormuz Toll Proposal, Likens US to a 'Pirate' State

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva criticised US President Donald Trump's plan to charge a 20 per cent fee on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
Donald Trump announced the US would act as the guardian of the waterway and reinstate the Iranian blockade.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the UN International Maritime Organization stated there is no legal basis under international law to levy such tolls.
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva mocked US President Donald Trump's proposal to charge commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, calling Washington a "pirate" state over the plan.
Lula spoke at a public event in Sao Paulo state on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, AFP reported.
"President Trump tweeted that he will unblock the Strait of Hormuz. But for every ship... the oil owner must pay him 20 per cent. This used to be considered piracy," Lula said.
"A major nation like the United States... cannot now become a pirate," Lula added.
Trump Hormuz Toll
Trump announced the controversial policy, stating the US would reinstate "the Iranian blockade" and act as the "GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT".
Washington plans to charge a 20 per cent reimbursement fee on cargo. A 20 per cent fee would amount to nearly $30mn for a fully loaded oil supertanker, Bloomberg reported.
"The Hormuz Strait is OPEN, and will remain OPEN, with or without Iran. We are reinstating THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The announcement exposes internal policy contradictions. On June 23, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that international law does not permit any country to levy tolls on ships using the Strait of Hormuz.
"No country is allowed to charge tolls or fees on an international waterway. That's existing international law," Rubio said.
The United Nations' International Maritime Organization also stated there is "no legal basis" for imposing mandatory transit fees on international straits.
Iran Mocks US
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi mocked Trump's proposal on X, claiming Iran is the true guardian of the waterway.
"POTUS is absolutely right. Whoever provides secure and safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz should be compensated for this service. Iran has always been the GUARDIAN of the Strait and will remain so FOREVER. 20% is of course too much. We will be fair," Araghchi wrote.
Impact In Brazil
The 80-year-old Lula is seeking a fourth term in Brazil's October presidential election.
The Iran conflict triggered a sharp increase in global oil prices, forcing Brazil to roll out temporary measures to soften the impact on fuel prices.
Lula linked the Gulf tensions directly to the domestic economy. Rising oil costs push up prices for fuel and essential food items like beans, rice, tomatoes and onions, AFP reported, with Lula warning that a nation that has fought piracy for a long time cannot now become a pirate.