Centre Launches 'Seafarer-First' Initiative to Protect Indian Crew in West Asia After Fatal Missile Attack

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal launched the 'Seafarer-First' initiative to protect Indian crew members in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, and Gulf of Oman.
The intervention follows a fatal missile attack on two Emirati tankers, MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa, which killed Indian seafarer Rohan Kumar and injured ten others.
The Directorate General of Shipping will establish a real-time vessel-by-vessel operational dashboard to monitor all Indian crew members regardless of the ship's flag.
The Centre launched a comprehensive 'Seafarer-First' response on Tuesday to track and protect every Indian national working on vessels operating across the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman. The intervention follows the death of Indian seafarer Rohan Kumar. Two Emirati oil tankers came under a fatal missile attack in the Strait of Hormuz.
Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal initiated the immediate maritime response. "The initiative adopts a whole-of-government approach to ensure the safety and welfare of Indian crew members in the sea," Sonowal said.
He directed the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) to establish a comprehensive vessel-by-vessel operational dashboard. This system will monitor real-time vessel positions and account for every Indian crew member in the conflict zone, irrespective of the ship's flag. The dashboard will provide real-time information on vessel position, ownership, cargo, crew strength, crew welfare, threat assessment, intended voyage, next port of call and the availability of facilities, informed a government press release.
Details of the Attacks
The attacks targeted two merchant vessels, MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa. These ships carried 30 Indian seafarers among a combined crew of 46.
One Indian seafarer was killed and another sustained injuries aboard MT Al Bahiyah. Nine Indian nationals on MT Mombasa suffered injuries. Two of these crew members remain in serious condition.
Sonowal reviewed the escalating security situation at an emergency meeting with Minister of State Shantanu Thakur. Officials from the Shipping Ministry, Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Navy, DGS and Indian missions in Iran and Oman attended the briefing.
Following the review, the minister ordered real-time vessel monitoring and round-the-clock coordination among all participating maritime agencies. The government also appointed liaison officers for all affected seafarers.
Condemnation and Family Support
Sonowal strongly condemned the targeting of commercial shipping lanes. "India has expressed its strong resentment and objection to the manner of attacks on defenceless civilian merchant vessels," Sonowal said.
He extended support to the affected families and injured crew members. "I am profoundly hurt and aggrieved by the unfortunate and tragic loss of one more of our brave and innocent seafarers along with the injuries suffered by others in today’s two attacks. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayers to the Indian seafarer who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. We shall ensure that our seafarer’s families are supported and cared for. I want to assure every Indian seafarer and their family that the entire Government is committed to assist you in every possible way, and at all costs," Sonowal added.
The government announced the appointment of a dedicated liaison officer for every affected Indian seafarer. This official will serve as a single point of contact for families.
Liaison officers will coordinate medical updates, travel documentation, family assistance and repatriation. They will also secure Seafarers Welfare Fund support, outstanding wages, contractual entitlements and other compensations, stated the release.
Global Coordination and Safety
The minister directed officials to coordinate closely with Indian missions in Iran, Oman and the United Arab Emirates, as well as other affected countries and the Ministry of External Affairs. These diplomatic channels will secure immediate real-time information on navigational safety, coastal advisories, shipping routes, port-of-refuge access, medical evacuation, repatriation, management of mortal remains and the status of ongoing investigations.
"The Government of India has communicated with all the multilateral forums of the IMO and also with the representatives of the concerned flag administration involved in the multiple incidents that contravened international conventions and fundamental requirements of seafarer’s security and safety and protection of right of innocent passage for merchant vessels. We will continue to make every effort to ensure resolution of the issues and remain committed to all stakeholders in this trying and challenging time," Sonowal said.
He directed transiting vessels to perform fresh threat assessments. Ships must proceed only under the ship master's professional judgement and in coordination with relevant maritime authorities.
The government required shipowners, vessel managers and Recruitment and Placement Service Licence (RPSL) agencies to submit compliance reports. These documents must confirm no Indian crew member is forced to sail without adequate information, protection and support.
The Centre activated a 24x7 grievance support system to assist families via domestic and international toll-free helplines, WhatsApp and email.
Sonowal reaffirmed that the government's response would remain "seafarer-first", with coordinated efforts across ministries and maritime agencies to protect Indian seafarers and ensure the uninterrupted movement of global trade through the region.