Centre Launches 'Seafarer-First' Initiative to Protect Indian Crew in West Asia After Fatal Missile Attack

He extended support to the affected families and injured crew members. "I am profoundly hurt and aggrieved by the unfortunate and tragic loss of one more of our brave and innocent seafarers along with the injuries suffered by others in today’s two attacks. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayers to the Indian seafarer who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. We shall ensure that our seafarer’s families are supported and cared for. I want to assure every Indian seafarer and their family that the entire Government is committed to assist you in every possible way, and at all costs," Sonowal added.