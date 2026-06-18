PM Modi Raises Indian Seafarers' Safety With Donald Trump at G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of Indian seafarers' safety with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France.
Modi urged Trump to accord the highest priority to protecting civilian maritime crews during the implementation of Washington's peace deal with Iran.
The high-stakes meeting followed the recent deaths of three Indian sailors in US military strikes in the Gulf of Oman, which had triggered public anger in India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pressed US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, to protect Indian maritime crews following the deaths of three Indian sailors in US military strikes in the Gulf of Oman last week. The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Evian-Les-Bains, France.
Public anger ran high in India. Modi sought to repair strained bilateral relations while demanding guarantees for civilian maritime workers. Following the meeting, Modi said he and Trump "reviewed the sustained progress" in bilateral cooperation across trade, energy, defence, technology, and people-to-people ties, according to PTI. "Reiterated the importance of ensuring the safety and security of civilians, including seafarers," Modi said according to PTI.
The high-stakes meeting touched on trade and geopolitical stability. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor described the engagement as "highly productive," saying it covered trade, regional security, and economic partnership, PTI reported. The talks further focused on global maritime routes and overarching defence pacts.
Protecting Maritime Routes
Modi urged Trump to accord the highest priority to the safety of Indian seafarers during the implementation of Washington's peace deal with Iran. He highlighted the strategic necessity of protecting Middle Eastern waters. "You and I agree that keeping the Strait of Hormuz open is vital for the global economy," Modi said.
Modi detailed the workforce scale. "hundreds of thousands of Indian seafarers are working and performing their duties across global maritime trade routes... and their safety is of utmost importance to us," Modi said.
Trump acknowledged the recent casualties but offered limited immediate recourse. "I heard about that (the deaths), it's a rough profession, no question about it... We will work together," Trump said.
Trade and Defence
The US president praised his Indian counterpart during the summit. "He's a very tough negotiator... He looks so nice, he's like an angel. But actually, he's tough," Trump said. Trump said the US and India are "very close" to finalising the proposed trade deal, though he did not provide a specific timeline.
He also confirmed he will travel to India on an unspecified timeline and described the country as a major global player.
Security guarantees anchored the discussion. "without having a contract, we don't have a contract – but if they were attacked, we would be there to help them," Trump said regarding defending India.
Overcoming Past Strains
The meeting followed a volatile period for the two nations. Bilateral relations suffered a downturn due to US punitive tariffs and Trump's public claims of mediating the May 2025 India-Pakistan military clashes.
New Delhi firmly rejected those mediation claims. Indian officials asserted that the cessation of hostilities resulted solely from direct bilateral talks.
Visas remained another sticking point. Washington's new immigration policy and H1B visa fee hikes further fuelled the friction. When asked about Indian professionals facing difficulties due to the H1B visa issue, Trump told PTI that the US has had a tremendous relationship with India in terms of employment. Modi attended the G7 summit as an invited guest country. He arrived in France after concluding a two-day trip to Slovakia, PTI reported.