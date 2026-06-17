'We'll Be There': Trump Offers India Security Assurances Amid Row Over Sailor Deaths

Trump offers security assurances and backs India’s growing global role
Modi raises concerns over Indian seafarers and Strait of Hormuz security
India-US leaders discuss trade ties during first meeting in 16 months
US President Donald Trump offered security guarantees to India and backed its geopolitical influence during bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7 Summit on Wednesday.
"If India were to be attacked, we'll be there to help... If anybody attacks that man, we're gonna be there," Trump said while taking questions from the reporters.
He praised Modi's demeanour during negotiations, calling him a "beautiful-looking man, so nice, like an angel". Trump described the prime minister as a tough negotiator. "He's as tough as they come, but he looks so good," Trump added.
Contrasting their styles, the US president said: "Unlike PM Modi who's calm, cool and a total killer... I am not.”
Tensions Over Sailor Deaths
The discussion followed the deaths of three Indian crew members in US military strikes targeting commercial vessels off the coast of Oman. The US Central Command targeted the Marivex on June 8, the Settebello on June 9, and the MT Jalveer on June 11, it said.
The military alleged the ships attempted to breach a US blockade of Iranian ports. India summoned US Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks to protest the strikes.
Asked about the sailor deaths, Trump said: "I heard about that. It is a rough profession. We're working at it.”
Modi, who addressed a G7 outreach session on Tuesday, raised concerns regarding the safety of Indian seafarers and the necessity of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open for global trade.
Navigating Past Trade Disputes
The bilateral reset follows periods of friction over trade policies. Relations soured last August when Trump imposed a 50% tariff on Indian goods, which included a 25% punitive levy on Russian oil purchases. The US recently reduced the overarching tariffs to 18%. Increased H-1B visa fees also strained ties. Trump noted that India and the US are working on important trade deals.
Tensions previously flared when India rejected Trump's claim that he mediated the military confrontation between India and Pakistan in May last year. New Delhi maintained that Washington played no role in ending the hostilities, despite Trump's public assertions that he prevented a full-scale war and saved millions of lives.
The meeting in Evian-les-Bains marked the leaders' first face-to-face talks in 16 months, following their last encounter in Washington in February 2025. The discussions follow US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to New Delhi last month to reset bilateral relations.
Modi said the two nations had accelerated their cooperation over the past year. "We had an extremely productive meeting in Washington last year, and since then, we have given new speed and new energy to our relations, and we are working together on a number of areas," Modi added. Trump emphasised the strength of bilateral ties and his personal rapport with Modi.