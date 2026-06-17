PM Modi And Donald Trump To Hold High-Stakes Talks At G7 Summit To Repair India-US Ties

According to PTI, relations between New Delhi and Washington witnessed a major downturn after the US imposed punitive tariffs on India and President Trump made controversial assertions regarding his role in de-escalating the India-Pakistan military clashes last May. Over the subsequent months, the US president repeatedly and publicly claimed that he had resolved the military conflict between the two neighbours and saved millions of lives as it was heading toward a full-scale war. New Delhi stoutly maintained that the cessation of the hostilities was a result of talks between India and Pakistan, and that the US involvement had nothing to do with it. Washington's new immigration policy and its decision to increase H-1B visa fees also contributed to the slide in ties.