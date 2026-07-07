India To Supply BrahMos, Astra Missiles To Indonesia As Modi Deepens Defence Ties

India will supply BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and Astra air-to-air missiles to Indonesia under a deal worth about $630 million, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Jakarta.
Modi said the two countries were entering a "golden chapter" in bilateral ties.
He described the relationship as one built on shared trust, culture and a vision of common prosperity.
India will supply BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and Astra air-to-air missiles to Indonesia, as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a two-day visit to Jakarta on Tuesday, aimed at strengthening defence and strategic cooperation.
The missile agreement, estimated to be worth about $630 million, as per Reuters, had been expected to be signed during Modi's visit.
Following talks at Jakarta's Istana Merdeka presidential palace, Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto reviewed the full spectrum of the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including trade, defence, maritime security, digital technology, energy, healthcare, space, critical minerals, education and people-to-people exchanges.
The two leaders also welcomed the launch of the Indonesia Open Network (ION), modelled on India's Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
After the meeting, the leaders witnessed the exchange of a series of agreements covering defence, critical minerals and rare earths, science and technology, education, telecommunications, agriculture, maritime security, space, disaster management, medical products regulation, health workforce cooperation and steel supply chains.
BrahMos has been jointly developed by India and Russia and is one of the world's fastest supersonic cruise missiles and can be launched from land, sea and air platforms. The Astra beyond-visual-range missile can be integrated with the Indonesian Air Force's Russian-made Sukhoi fighter aircraft.
Highlighting growing ties between the two countries, Modi on Tuesday said India-Indonesia relations have gained new momentum, greater trust and deeper engagement. He said that the "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2018 has now entered a new phase of growth. We are making significant progress in every sector, including development, security, technology, culture and education.”
Expressing optimism about future cooperation, he added the he is confident that "today marks the beginning of a golden chapter in the India-Indonesia partnership.”
Modi concluded the remarks by saying the two countries have had a common culture rooted in history, with mutual trust in the present and common prosperity in the Future. "I am confident that together we will realise the vision of Indonesia Emas and Viksit Bharat.”
In a post on X after the meeting, Modi described the discussions as “productive.”