PM Modi Reaffirms India's Support for Two-State Solution During Indonesia Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India's support for a Two-State Solution to the Palestine issue, saying dialogue and diplomacy are essential for resolving global conflicts.
During his Indonesia visit, Modi said the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is entering a new phase with cooperation expanding across development, security, technology, culture and education.
Modi expressed confidence that India and Indonesia would jointly achieve the goals of Indonesia Emas and Viksit Bharat, calling the partnership the beginning of a "golden chapter" in bilateral ties.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reiterated India's support for a Two-State Solution to the Palestine issue, saying dialogue and diplomacy remain the best path to resolving global conflicts.
Speaking during his two-day visit to Indonesia, Modi said peaceful engagement has become more important than ever amid growing geopolitical uncertainty.
Addressing a gathering, the Prime Minister said India believes lasting peace can only be achieved through dialogue.
"In this era of global turmoil, India believes that the role of dialogue and diplomacy has become more important than ever before," Modi said.
Reaffirming India's long-standing position on the Israel-Palestine conflict, he added, "On the subject of Palestine, we support a Two-State Solution and long-term peace."
India-Indonesia Partnership Enters New Phase
Modi said the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, established in 2018, is entering a new phase of cooperation.
"Our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, established in 2018, is taking a new leap today. We are taking important steps in development, security, technology, culture and education. We are taking important steps in every area," he said.
The Prime Minister described the relationship as entering a new era with expanding collaboration across multiple sectors.
'Golden Age' for Bilateral Ties
Highlighting the historical and cultural links between the two countries, Modi expressed confidence that India and Indonesia would work together to achieve their long-term development goals.
"A golden age is knocking on both our doors. There is a shared culture in our history, a shared faith in our present, and a shared prosperity in our future," he said.
Modi also said the two countries would work together towards the goals of Indonesia Emas and Viksit Bharat (Developed India).
"I am confident that together we will achieve the goals of Indonesia Emas and a Developed India," he said.
Calling the partnership a milestone, the Prime Minister added, "From today, a golden chapter of India-Indonesia partnership will begin, and its positive impact will be felt across the world and for all humanity."