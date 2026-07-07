PM Modi Addresses Indonesian Parliament, Invokes Shared Cultural and Economic Heritage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indonesian Parliament on 7 July 2026 to strengthen bilateral and Indo-Pacific cooperation.
India and Indonesia signed 20 agreements covering defence, critical minerals, space cooperation, and digital public infrastructure.
The defence pacts include specific cooperation on air-to-air missiles and the BrahMos missile system.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indonesian Parliament on Tuesday, July 7, 2026 to call for stronger bilateral cooperation. He described the countries as civilisational partners bound by shared culture and democratic values while also noting their joint potential to shape the future of the Indo-Pacific.
"When India and Indonesia stand together, they strengthen the world's faith that democracy creates opportunities and trust," Modi said.
Modi said the combined march of 140 crore Indians and 29 crore Indonesians will make history. He framed India's foreign policy around development rather than expansionism, citing the mantra 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.
Shared Cultural Heritage
"We share a common history. Our relationship is rooted in the heritage of the Ramayana and the Mahabharata," Modi said.
He highlighted historical links dating back to the knowledge of Nalanda while also emphasising the connection between the two nations through magnificent monuments such as Borobudur and Prambanan.
Desite the capitals of the two countries being thousands of kilometres apart, but Modi noted that the sea has never symbolised separation between India and Indonesia. He said the names of India, Indonesia and the Indian Ocean bear witness to their deep historical connection, with their ports connecting the world for thousands of years.
"For many countries, the sea has been a source of boundaries and distance. But between India and Indonesia, the sea has never symbolised separation. It has been a bridge connecting us," Modi said.
Highest Civilian Honour
Modi received Indonesia's highest civilian honour, the Bintang Adipurna, from President Prabowo Subianto. He accepted the award with humility.
He posted on X to thank President Subianto, the Indonesian government and the public for the Bintang Adipurna. He wrote that the honour belongs to the people of India and reflects the warmth of the Indonesian people.
"This honour belongs to the democratic values of both our countries, to our shared heritage, and to the strengthening relations..." Modi said.
Addressing his warm reception in Jakarta, Modi spoke about the affection displayed by the Indonesian leadership and public saying that the warm welcome he received made it one of the most memorable days of his life.
"This morning, President Prabowo spoke about copyright. I would like to tell him that no one holds the copyright to this love, this affection, this friendship..." Modi said.
Strategic Bilateral Pacts
India and Indonesia signed 20 agreements following delegation-level talks between Modi and President Subianto.
These 20 agreements span various sectors such as agriculture, critical minerals, defence, maritime security, healthcare, telecommunications, disaster management, space cooperation, education and digital public infrastructure. Specific pacts include cooperation on air-to-air missiles and the BrahMos missile system. The agreements also include establishing an offshore campus for the Indian Institute of Management Bengaluru inside the Singhasari Special Economic Zone.
"The outcomes from this visit are comprehensive, substantive and futuristic. The India-Indonesia friendship will keep scaling new heights..." Modi wrote on X.