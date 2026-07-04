How Indonesia Could Join India's Growing BrahMos Network Around China

India expands BrahMos missile exports as Indonesia considers a strategic defence agreement.
BrahMos missile strengthens Southeast Asian coastal deterrence in the South China Sea.
Indonesia deal could make it the third regional BrahMos missile operator.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming trip to Indonesia is attracting significant attention as officials negotiate a potential BrahMos missile agreement. This deal stands out above routine defence exports.
If finalised, the agreement will establish Indonesia as the third Southeast Asian country to operate the system, The Economic Times reported. New Delhi is actively forming a strategic missile network in China's immediate maritime neighbourhood.
Manila has previously purchased the BrahMos system to secure its borders. Vietnam has recently joined the list of active operators. An agreement with Jakarta would link these deployments, expanding India's strategic footprint and providing regional capitals with a powerful deterrent against hostile naval forces.
For New Delhi, these agreements extend beyond simple exports. They establish long-term military relationships encompassing training, maintenance, logistics and operational support, offering regional states a strategic alternative to a US-led containment framework, per ET.
The Strategic Missile Belt
Malaysia and Thailand have reportedly expressed active interest in acquiring the weapon. Maturing these discussions into signed contracts would establish a formidable chain of coastal batteries positioned around Asia’s most contested waters.
The South China Sea operates as a major global trade artery. It facilitates the movement of goods worth trillions of dollars annually. The region features overlapping territorial claims involving China, Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia.
Historically, China has enjoyed a clear military advantage. Beijing has constructed artificial islands and rapidly expanded its military infrastructure. It routinely deploys advanced naval and coast guard forces to pressure smaller Southeast Asian countries.
For years, smaller Southeast Asian nations confronted a much larger power with limited means of imposing costs on Chinese operations. The challenge was not China's ability to seize control of the sea, but the inability of smaller states to credibly threaten Chinese vessels operating near disputed areas. This equation begins to change when coastal states acquire high-speed anti-ship missiles capable of reaching deep into contested waters.
Coastal states are now deploying high-speed anti-ship missiles to exploit their geographic advantages. These nations are using their coastlines, islands and maritime chokepoints to position concealed batteries. This distributed network allows smaller military forces to effectively threaten hostile naval movements across large sections of the sea without needing massive fleets.
Why BrahMos Shifts Power
The BrahMos missile travels at velocities approaching Mach 3. This extreme speed drastically compresses an adversary's reaction window during a maritime engagement.
Defence analysts said the missile poses a severe threat to large naval and coast guard platforms. The system features a combination of high speed, deep penetration capability and heavy resistance to electronic jamming. This profile makes it an exceptionally dangerous coastal defence weapon.
This growing interest in coastal defence systems reflects changing regional perceptions regarding the United States. With increasing uncertainty about Washington's long-term focus on the Indo-Pacific, Southeast Asian nations are investing in their own deterrent capabilities rather than relying entirely on American military presence.
Deploying these advanced batteries forces stronger navies to operate more cautiously. While China's navy remains the largest in Asia and retains enormous advantages in resources and shipbuilding, a South China Sea bordered by multiple BrahMos operators becomes significantly more difficult to dominate. Chinese commanders navigating contested waters face a changed operational reality.
Hostile warships must remain farther from disputed areas. Adversary fleets are forced to devote significantly more resources to air defence systems. The distributed batteries convince opposing forces that aggressive maritime actions will extract heavy operational costs.