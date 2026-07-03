Outlook Explains | Who Are SSPX and Why Has Vatican Declared Them Schismatic?

Vatican excommunicates SSPX after unauthorised bishop consecrations deepen Catholic Church schism.
Society of St Pius X defied Pope Leo XIV and Vatican warnings.
SSPX operates 800 churches across 77 countries despite Vatican sanctions.
On the morning of 1 July, beneath the Alpine peaks of Écône in Switzerland, some 15,500 people gathered in a mountain meadow wearing white caps printed with the words "Écône 2026." They had come to watch the Society of St Pius X consecrate four new bishops, an act the Vatican had explicitly and repeatedly told them not to perform.
Before the ceremony began, a statement was read aloud declaring that every punishment and sanction brought against them "will have no validity."
The next day, Pope Leo XIV answered that claim with the harshest penalty the Catholic Church can impose.
Who is the Society of St Pius X
The Society of St Pius X was founded by French Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre in 1970, in direct opposition to the modernising reforms that emerged from the Second Vatican Council, the landmark gathering of bishops held between 1962 and 1965. Those reforms were sweeping. Vatican II revolutionised the Church's relations with other Christians, Jews and people of other faiths, and allowed Mass to be celebrated in local languages rather than Latin. For most Catholics, this was a welcome opening. For Lefebvre, it was a catastrophe.
In addition to the modern revisions of the Mass, Lefebvre opposed ecumenism, a viewpoint that considered all religions as beneficial and valid, and what he called collegiality, the idea that the Church should be ruled primarily through democratic process and bishops' conferences. The SSPX was established in Switzerland with full Vatican approval at first, but the relationship deteriorated quickly. As early as 1974, following an apostolic visitation to the Écône seminary, Lefebvre publicly expressed his rejection of various Vatican II teachings, not just on liturgy but on broader doctrinal matters.
The breaking point came in June 1988. Tensions with the Vatican culminated on 30 June 1988, when Lefebvre consecrated four bishops without the approval of Pope John Paul II. The Vatican declared the act schismatic and excommunicated Lefebvre and the four bishops, calling it the biggest rupture in the Catholic Church since the split over papal infallibility in the late nineteenth century. For over three decades after that, the group did not ordain a single new bishop.
What happened at Écône this week
The trigger for this week's crisis was straightforward, if long in coming. Only two of the four bishops consecrated in 1988 are still alive, limiting the SSPX's capacity to ordain new priests. With an expanding global community of 800 churches across 77 countries, including 733 priests and 264 seminarians, the society argued it had no choice. In February 2026, the SSPX announced it would consecrate four new bishops on 1 July, exactly 38 years to the day after Lefebvre's original defiance.
Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born pontiff, tried to stop it. In a personal letter dated June 29 and addressed to SSPX Superior General Father Davide Pagliarani, Pope Leo wrote, "I implore you and ask you with all my heart: Turn back!" calling the planned consecrations a sin of extreme gravity that would threaten the unity of the Church. The SSPX proceeded anyway.
On July 2, the Vatican went further than expected, declaring that the four new bishops, the two bishops who consecrated them, all priests of the SSPX and all lay Catholics who adhere formally to the group were now in schism and excommunicated. The decree, signed by Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández, head of the Vatican's doctrine office, also walked back years of accommodation. The Vatican warned that the group's celebration of the sacraments is now considered illicit and that it may no longer officiate marriages or hear confessions.
Why the Vatican considers this a threat
On the surface, the SSPX is a small movement. Its 751 priests and roughly 600,000 followers represent a tiny fraction of the 1.4 billion strong Catholic faithful. But as America Magazine noted, the Vatican's response was deliberately stronger than even Pope John Paul II's in 1988, and that choice carries a specific message.
The core problem is not really the Latin Mass, although that remains a flashpoint. Even after Pope Benedict XVI allowed for widespread celebration of the pre-Vatican II Mass in 2007 and lifted the excommunications of the SSPX bishops in 2009, the society's position in the Church was still not regularised because its leadership refused in 2012 to sign a doctrinal preamble recognising the Second Vatican Council as a legitimate part of Catholic tradition and teaching. Pope Francis extended further concessions, allowing SSPX priests to hear valid confessions from 2015, and officiate marriages from 2017. None of it moved the needle.
By creating their own permanent, self-governing hierarchy and defying the pope, the society has normalised a radical idea that you can be fully Catholic while completely ignoring Rome. The Vatican, by drawing a hard boundary, is trying to stop that idea from spreading, signalling that a parallel church is something the global hierarchy cannot tolerate.
What happens now
The Vatican has kept a door open, just barely. A priest wishing to leave the fraternity must find a diocesan bishop willing to receive him, write a handwritten letter to the Pope requesting remission of excommunication, provide his ordination certificate, and make a profession of faith. A probationary period of at least one year and no more than three then follows. For lay Catholics, the National Catholic Register reports, penalties cannot be presumed automatically and must be assessed case by case.
Whether many will take that path is another question. The crowd at Écône already had their answer written on their hats.