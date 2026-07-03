Outlook Explains | Who Are SSPX and Why Has Vatican Declared Them Schismatic?

On July 2, the Vatican went further than expected, declaring that the four new bishops, the two bishops who consecrated them, all priests of the SSPX and all lay Catholics who adhere formally to the group were now in schism and excommunicated. The decree, signed by Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández, head of the Vatican's doctrine office, also walked back years of accommodation. The Vatican warned that the group's celebration of the sacraments is now considered illicit and that it may no longer officiate marriages or hear confessions.