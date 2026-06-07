Pope Leo Urges Unity and Peace During Opening Address of Spain Visit

Pope Leo XIV called on political leaders to reject polarisation and promote unity, warning that human dignity continues to be undermined by divisive politics.
Leo highlighted Spain's history of coexistence among different faiths and stressed that a “culture of encounter, not confrontation” is essential for stability and prosperity.
Pope Leo XIV called on political leaders to reject division and work towards unity and peace as he opened his first official visit to Spain, his first tour of a European Union country outside Italy since becoming pontiff.
Addressing dignitaries at Madrid's Royal Palace on Friday, the pope warned against political polarisation and urged societies to embrace dialogue over confrontation.
“Today, the temptation to gain popularity by fanning the flames of polarisation seems to have grown rather than diminished, and human dignity continues to be violated,” he said in a speech attended by King Felipe VI.
“I invite everyone to set aside the divisive and polarising narratives of your societal reality and history so as to overcome sterile simplifications through the fruitful appreciation of complexity.”
The visit places a strong emphasis on groups often at the margins of society, including migrants, homeless people and survivors of clerical sexual abuse. During the tour, the pope is scheduled to meet homeless residents in Madrid and migrants in the Canary Islands.
Leo said the purpose of the trip was to promote respect for “every human being”. The visit comes amid his public disagreements with US President Donald Trump over immigration policies and the conflict involving Iran.
The pontiff is also expected to meet survivors of sexual abuse within the Spanish Catholic Church. Acknowledging the issue, he said he would meet several victims and admitted that “abuses are still an open wound”.
Thousands of people lined Madrid's streets to welcome the pope as he travelled through the city in the popemobile. It marks the first papal visit to Spain since 2011.
Over the course of the tour, Leo is expected to deliver around 20 speeches focused on migration, social cohesion and peace.
Referring to global conflicts and political divisions, he said the world was crying “from its depths for peace”.
The pope also suggested that technology and social media were contributing to deeper social divisions and reducing opportunities for reflection. His comments come shortly after he issued a letter warning about the ethical challenges posed by rapid advances in artificial intelligence.
Pointing to Spain's history, Leo cited periods of coexistence among Christians, Muslims and Jews as an example of how cooperation can foster progress and stability.
“Your own history suggests that a culture of encounter, not confrontation, is what fosters stability and prosperity. In reality, the message of peace, which at present, unfortunately, strikes some as naive and others as confrontational, is welcomed by those who do not shut themselves off in preconceived ideologies, but are rather open to the truth,” he said.
Spain has pursued a more open immigration policy than many Western countries in recent years, with the government launching a programme offering hundreds of thousands of migrants a pathway to legal residency.
During the visit, Leo will also engage with efforts to address historical sexual abuse within the Catholic Church. Spain's human rights ombudsman estimated in a 2023 report that hundreds of thousands of people may have experienced abuse over previous decades.
King Felipe VI referenced ongoing compensation initiatives for survivors and praised the pope's approach to the issue.
“Your clarity and firmness, which I also wish to acknowledge, are essential in the process of healing and repairing the harm inflicted. They are essential for the victims, for the faithful, for the church and for society,” the king said.
The pope also joked about competing for the attention of young people with Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, who is currently performing in Madrid.
“If they were confronted with the question: do they want to see Bad Bunny or do they want to see the pope, I think many will go to see Bad Bunny,” he said during his flight from Rome.
“But I think there will also be a few here to see the pope.”