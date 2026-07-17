Can Deletion From Voter List Cost You Citizenship? Supreme Court Clears Air

More troublingly, he submitted that the West Bengal government had issued notifications denying benefits under the Public Distribution System, schemes such as the Annapurna Yojana and even caste certificates to persons deleted from the electoral rolls — even while their appeals remained pending. The court acknowledged that this dimension of the problem had not been anticipated when earlier orders were framed. "I don't think either they disclosed or we apprehended at all that all these other welfare schemes which are available to people who reside here would also be withdrawn," Sankaranarayanan said.