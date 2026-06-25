SIR Drive Begins in Telangana, 36,000 BLOs Set to Knock on Doors

According to Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharsan Reddy, the door-to-door exercise will continue until July 24, after which the draft electoral roll will be published on July 31. The final roll will be published on October 1 after considering objections and hearings "The Election Commission does not intend to remove votes arbitrarily. Genuine voters need not worry. The main challenge would be time. The entire exercise has to be completed within the stipulated time," Reddy told PTI when asked about concerns expressed by some political parties.