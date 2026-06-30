Door-To-Door SIR Exercise Starts in Karnataka

He cautioned people that failure to submit the enumeration form within the stipulated period could result in the loss of voting rights and create difficulties in accessing government welfare benefits. Shivakumar said the Karnataka government had put in place an extensive support system, including thousands of facilitation centres, helplines and online services, to assist voters during the month-long exercise being undertaken by the Election Commission. "Right to vote is the right to live. Therefore, everyone must preserve their vote. If you do not, you will lose your right to vote. You may also lose access to several benefits provided by the government," he said.