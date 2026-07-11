Can Welfare Benefits Be Linked To Voter Verification? What Punjab's SIR Row Is About

The remarks come as the Election Commission of India (ECI) carries out the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Punjab, where Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are conducting door-to-door verification of voters ahead of next year's Assembly election. As The Indian Express reported, the debate centres on what the SIR exercise is, whether enrolment on the electoral roll is legally linked to welfare schemes, what the Election Commission's position is, what could happen if an eligible voter does not complete the verification process, and why the issue has become politically contentious.