Four Alleged Gangsters Killed In Gurugram Police Encounter, One Injured

Police say the group linked to Deepak Nandal gang was planning an attack on businessman Vishal Berry after alleged extortion calls

Police personnel at the site following an encounter between Gurugram Police Crime Branch teams and suspected criminals in the Sushant Lok Phase-2 area, in Gurugram, Friday, July 10, 2026. As per officials, four suspected criminals were killed and one was injured in the encounter, while three police personnel also sustained gunshot injuries. Photo: PTI