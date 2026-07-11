Four Alleged Gangsters Killed In Gurugram Police Encounter, One Injured

Four alleged gangsters were killed and one injured in a gunfight with police in Gurugram.
Police said the accused were linked to Deepak Nandal gang and planned to target businessman Vishal Berry.
Three police personnel were injured and weapons were recovered after the exchange of fire.
Four alleged gangsters were killed and one was critically injured in an exchange of fire with police in Gurugram on Thursday night, July 9, 2026, after police received intelligence about a possible attack on a businessman who had allegedly received several extortion calls.
Police said the gang members were allegedly working for Deepak Nandal, a criminal operating from abroad, and were planning to target the house of businessman Vishal Berry in Sushant Lok Phase-I. Nandal, who has also been named as an accused in the FIR registered in connection with the alleged encounter, had allegedly made several extortion calls to Berry, The Hindu reported.
The police said they were acting on intelligence about a possible attack on individuals who had received extortion calls from the Deepak Nandal gang. Subsequently, three police teams laid a strategic cordon around the businessman’s house in Block ‘A’, Sushant Lok Phase-I, an area close to the city.
The FIR lodged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act stated that at 9.50 p.m., a vehicle suddenly entered the area at high speed. It had black tape applied diagonally across its front and rear number plates, and five unidentified youths were inside — two in the front and three in the middle row.
The FIR stated that the vehicle stopped in front of Vishal Berry’s house, following which three men from the middle row and one from the front stepped out. Three of the youths allegedly began firing towards Berry’s house and neighbouring homes, while one of the operatives recorded the incident on his mobile phone.
“At 9.50 p.m., a vehicle suddenly sped into the area; it had black tape applied diagonally across its front and rear number plates. Five unidentified youth were inside it — two in the front and three in the middle row. They stopped the vehicle in front of Vishal Berry’s house. Three men stepped out from the middle row, and one exited from the front.
Immediately upon alighting, three of the youth began firing indiscriminately towards Berry’s house and the neighbouring homes. During this incident, one of the operatives was also recording a video on his mobile phone,” read the FIR lodged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act in connection with the incident.
The alleged gangsters, when challenged, opened fire on the police in an attempt to escape and the police team retaliated, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Crime, Naveen Sharma, said.
The police said more than 50 rounds were fired during the exchange of fire. “During the operation, the concerned Crime Branch In-charge and his team acted in accordance with established legal procedures and operational protocols. In the exchange of fire, all five shooters sustained gunshot injuries. Four were declared dead by doctors while one remains under treatment with serious injuries,” said a police statement.
According to The Hindu, Aryan, Ankit and Nitin, all residents of Rohtak, and Deepa, a resident of Fatehabad, were killed in the shootout, while Shivam of Nuh sustained critical injuries and remains under treatment.
The injured police personnel were identified as Constables Manjeet Singh and Shamsher Singh, and Assistant Sub-Inspector Sunil Kumar. The three police personnel are receiving treatment.
The Hindu reported that Nitin had two previous criminal cases registered against him in Rohtak relating to attempt to murder and illegal possession of arms. Deepa alias Sandeep had 14 criminal cases against him, including cases under the Arms Act and the NDPS Act.
Five modern pistols, live ammunition and the SUV allegedly used in the commission of the crime were seized, ACP Naveen Sharma said during a press conference.
(With inputs from The Hindu)