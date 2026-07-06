Jharkhand Police Arrests Fugitive Gangster Prince Khan’s Aide After Encounter in Ramgarh

Jharkhand Police on Monday arrested a member of fugitive gangster Prince Khan following a brief encounter in Ramgarh district, a senior police officer said.
The accused, identified as Shiva alias Shivram (22), sustained a gunshot wound in his right leg and is undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital.
Acting on a tip-off that an armed member of the Prince Khan gang was planning to carry out subversive activities, Dhanbad police conducted an operation at Shivram's hideout located within Bhurkunda police station limits, they said.
"When we raided his hideout, he opened fire at the police, leading to an exchange of fire in which he sustained a gunshot wound in his right leg," Ramgarh SP Mukesh Kumar Lunayat told PTI.
Police recovered a pistol, 59 cartridges and a mobile phone from his possession, he said.
The SP said the accused recently walked out of jail on bail. He previously worked for the Srivsatava and Rahul Dubey gangs and was now working for Khan.
Police have tightened the noose around Khan, who is currently operating from Pakistan, and have sought assistance from international agencies for his arrest.