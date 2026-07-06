Delhi CM Slams Kejriwal Over His Criticism of BJP President

Kejriwal had taken a swipe at the BJP president after he targeted opposition leaders, including the former Delhi chief minister, for remaining silent over "insult" of Hindu deities Throwing her weight behind Nabin, Gupta noted that he had represented Bihar's Bankipur Assembly constituency for four consecutive terms, risen through the ranks from a Yuva Morcha worker and was now a Rajya Sabha member.
Claiming that Kejriwal was "desperate and disheartened", Gupta alleged in a post on X on Sunday night that," His ego was still riding high in the seventh heaven".
Noting that then West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had once asked, "Who is Amit Shah?", she said, "Time answers every question and even Ravana's arrogance could not survive." AAP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Atishi said BJP leaders, who had objected to the alleged insult of Nabin, were silent over what she described as an "insult" to Lord Bajrang Bali.
Referring to a video from Nabin's rally in which a child dressed as Lord Hanuman was seen dancing, she questioned whether BJP leaders had the courage to speak against it as well.
Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood also targeted Kejriwal, and said, "It was ironic for someone whose politics and identity are heading towards extinction to question the stature of the BJP's national president." Sood said Nabin heads the world's largest political party and asserted that the BJP's over 14 crore workers, more than 1,800 MLAs and over 350 MPs reflected the people's trust in the party.
"The people's mandate is the biggest answer," he said.