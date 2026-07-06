Delhi CM Slams Kejriwal Over His Criticism of BJP President

Noting that then West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had once asked, "Who is Amit Shah?", she said, "Time answers every question and even Ravana's arrogance could not survive." AAP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Atishi said BJP leaders, who had objected to the alleged insult of Nabin, were silent over what she described as an "insult" to Lord Bajrang Bali.