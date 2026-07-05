Opposition has History of Insulting Hindu Faith, Opposing Ram Temple: BJP Chief Nitin Nabin

“We will take action, and we will rectify shortcomings wherever necessary. But these anti-Hindu forces, which have always insulted Hinduism, Hindu gods and goddesses, and played with our faith, have no moral right to preach politics to us. Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and Arvind Kejriwal, do not think Hindu society is so weak that it will fall into your trap or act according to your dictates. We have seen you remain silent whenever Hindu gods and goddesses are insulted. We saw your silence when questions were raised over Hindu worship practices in Tamil Nadu and when the Ramcharitmanas was insulted in Bihar,” he said.