BJP Organisational Reshuffle: Amit Shah, Nitin Nabin Attend Late-Night Meet

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hosted a four-hour strategy meeting on Monday in New Delhi with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President Nitin Nabin.
Senior RSS leaders Arun Kumar and Shiv Prakash, along with BJP National General Secretary B L Santhosh, participated in the late-night discussions.
The high-level huddle focused on a major overhaul of the BJP's central team, pending government postings, and vacant gubernatorial positions.
The Bharatiya Janata Party is poised to announce significant organisational and gubernatorial changes following a four-hour midnight strategy meeting of top party and RSS leaders, PTI said. The announcements are expected imminently now that the adhik maas period has ended. They may, however, await Prime Minister Narendra Modi's return from the G7 Summit in France on June 19.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hosted the high-level talks on Monday (June 15). "In addition to Rajnath ji and Nitin ji, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and senior RSS leaders Arun Kumar ji and Shiv Prakash ji were part of the meeting at the Raksha Mantri’s residence, which was around four hours long and ended only around midnight," a party insider told the Indian Express.
BJP National General Secretary B L Santhosh also attended, the Press Trust of India said. The discussions focused on an expected central team overhaul and pending government postings. "The announcement of significant organisational, gubernatorial, and government-related changes is likely to take place any time since the adhik maas period, during which the party traditionally avoids such matters due to religious concerns, ended yesterday (June 15). But it remains to be seen whether it is delayed till PM Modi’s return on June 19," the insider told the Indian Express.
Reshuffling Party Leadership
BJP President Nitin Nabin will unveil his new central team this month. He assumed leadership in January 2026. The roster will likely feature a "mix of senior and younger leaders," sources told PTI. Officials currently serving in government positions might transfer to the party for key organisational roles.
The impending reshuffle follows several state-level appointments finalised on May 28. Nabin named Union minister Harsh Malhotra as the Delhi BJP president, PTI said. Archana Gupta took charge of the Haryana unit.
Nabin appointed Sardar Kewal Singh Dhillon as the Punjab chief. Meanwhile, he named Abhishek Debroy, a first-time MLA representing the Matabari assembly constituency, as the Tripura state unit chief.
Gubernatorial And Cabinet Changes
The late-night discussions also addressed vacant gubernatorial posts across several states. Candidates under consideration for governor roles include senior leaders exiting the Union Council of Ministers and outgoing Rajya Sabha members from the National Democratic Alliance. High-performing organisational figures without major administrative postings are also prime targets.