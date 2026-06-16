BJP Organisational Reshuffle: Amit Shah, Nitin Nabin Attend Late-Night Meet

BJP National General Secretary B L Santhosh also attended, the Press Trust of India said. The discussions focused on an expected central team overhaul and pending government postings. "The announcement of significant organisational, gubernatorial, and government-related changes is likely to take place any time since the adhik maas period, during which the party traditionally avoids such matters due to religious concerns, ended yesterday (June 15). But it remains to be seen whether it is delayed till PM Modi’s return on June 19," the insider told the Indian Express.