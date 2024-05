National

Reporter's Guarantee | Lok Sabha Elections: East Delhi Battle - Harsh Malhotra vs Kuldeep Kumar

As Delhi goes to polls in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, Outlook’s Abhik Bhattacharya goes to the East Delhi constituency and asks people about their electoral agenda. The battle in East Delhi seems interesting as the BJP has not given a nomination to the sitting MP Gautam Gambhir. The saffron party has fielded Harsh Malhotra while AAP has nominated Kuldeep Kumar.