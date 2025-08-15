Jacob Bethell Set To Become Youngest-ever England Captain As Three Lions T20I Squad Announced For Ireland Tour

Hampshire bowler Baker will feature in the ODI series against South Africa, with fast bowler Mark Wood left out of all three squads as he recovers from knee surgery

Stats Perform
Sonny-Baker
Sonny Baker in action for Manchester Originals in The Hundred
  • Sonny Baker gets maiden call-up to the ENG side

  • Bethell to lead ENG team for the Irish tour

  • Hampshire bowler Baker will feature in the ODI series against SA

England have handed Sonny Baker his maiden call-up for their upcoming ODI series against South Africa, while Jacob Bethell will become the youngest captain in their history against Ireland in three T20Is shortly afterwards.

England will host the Proteas in three 50-over matches between September 2 and 7, before the teams face off in three T20Is from September 10 to September 14.

After that series concludes, England will travel to Ireland for three further matches in the shortest format, with a much-changed team making that trip.

Hampshire bowler Baker will feature in the ODI series against South Africa, with fast bowler Mark Wood left out of all three squads as he recovers from knee surgery.

The England and Wales Cricket Board say they are prioritising Wood's winter schedule, with the paceman still hoping to recover in time for the start of The Ashes in November.

Rehan Ahmed and Jofra Archer are in both squads to face South Africa, alongside captain Harry Brook, Bethell, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid and Jamie Smith.

For the tour of Ireland, regular skipper Brook is among a host of big names to be rested, meaning Bethell will captain England at the age of 21.

He will become the youngest man to lead England in any format, surpassing Monty Bowden, who was 23 years and 144 days old when he did so for a Test against South Africa in 1889.

Phil Salt will feature in both T20 series after a spell on paternity leave, but all-rounders Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone have been left out of all three squads.

ODI squad to face South Africa: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk).

T20 squad to face South Africa: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith (wk), Luke Wood.

T20 squad to face Ireland: Jacob Bethell (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler (wk), Liam Dawson, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (wk), Luke Wood.

