Wrexham 3-3 Nottingham Forest (4-3 Pens): Okonkwo's Heroics Settle FA Cup Classic As Troubles Increase For Sean Dyche

Wrexham eliminate Nottingham Forest from FA Cup round 3
The match went to extra-time before Wrexham won on penalties
More trouble for Sean Dyche after Forest's pre-mature exit
Arthur Okonkwo saved two penalties to help Wrexham into the fourth round of the FA Cup following an enthralling 3-3 draw with Nottingham Forest at SToK Cae Ras.
Callum Hudson-Odoi scored twice late on to force the contest to penalties, and Okonkwo denied both Igor Jesus and Omari Hutchinson to send the Championship side through.
Douglas Luiz had an early strike cancelled out for a handball, and Wrexham made the most of that reprieve with two goals in three minutes towards the end of the first half.
George Dobson did brilliantly to pinch possession back from Omari Hutchinson on the edge of the Forest box, with his tackle teeing up Liberato Cacace to drill the ball home.
And it got even better for Wrexham in the 40th minute, with Oliver Rathbone bundling his way past Morato's challenge before coolly slotting into the bottom-right corner.
Forest were able to halve the deficit just after the hour through Igor Jesus' towering header, only for Dominic Hyam to restore Wrexham's two-goal cushion in the 74th minute.
However, Callum Hudson-Odoi's quickfire brace sent the game to extra-time, with his neat first-time finish followed up by a sensational volley a minute before the full-time whistle.
Both sides came close to a winner in extra-time as Dan Scarr headed James McClean's corner off target before Okonkwo tipped Neco Williams' effort over.
After making perfect starts, Wrexham and Forest missed their second spot-kicks, with McClean firing wildly off target before Okonkwo got down low to save Jesus' effort.
The next five penalties found the back of the net as Hutchinson was handed the task of taking the shootout to sudden death, but he saw his spot-kick saved by Okonkwo.
Data Debrief: Wrexham Deliver Hollywood FA Cup Tie
Wrexham are known for their Hollywood owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, but it was their team that delivered a performance worthy of being on the big screen.
The result saw Wrexham knock a Premier League side out of the FA Cup for the first time since December 1999, when they downed Middlesbrough 2-1, while they also scored three goals in an FA Cup tie against a top-flight team for the first time since January 1982, a 3-1 win over Forest.
But for Forest, their penalty luck from last season, when they won three shoot-outs to reach the 2024-25 semi-finals, eventually ran out. The tie was lost in the first half for Sean Dyche's side, who have conceded 46 goals in all competitions this season – the only Premier League team to concede more is Wolves (47).
This FA Cup classic delivered on all fronts, with Forest just edging the expected goals (xG) battle with a 2.82 total from 31 shots to Wrexham's 2.67 from their 17 attempts.