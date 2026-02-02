English Premier League: Who Won Yesterday's Nottingham Forest Vs Crystal Palace Match?

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace, English Premier League 2025-26: Nottingham Forest moved six points clear of the relegation zone after a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace, despite playing the entire second half with 10 men

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace match report English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 24
Nottingham Forest celebrate Morgan Gibbs-White's goal.
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ten-man Nottingham Forest drew 1-1 against Crystal Palace

  • Morgan Gibbs-White scored early before Neco Williams was sent off for a goal-line handball

  • Ismaila Sarr converted the penalty, but Palace failed to capitalise on their numerical advantage

Ten-man Nottingham Forest moved six points clear of the Premier League relegation zone after holding out for a 1-1 draw against struggling Crystal Palace.

A win would have opened up an eight-point gap over West Ham, but instead, Dyche's side dug in for a point after Neco Williams' first-half red card.

Morgan Gibbs-White broke the deadlock after just five minutes, slotting a composed finish past Dean Henderson after Palace failed to clear the box from a long throw-in.

Daniel Munoz then headed over before Ismaila Sarr cleared the crossbar from the edge of the box, but on the stroke of half-time, momentum shifted.

Williams was given his marching orders for a handball on the line to keep out Jefferson Lerma's header, and Sarr sent the resulting penalty straight down the middle in the second minute of first-half stoppage time.

Palace's search for a winner proved to be in vain, with Will Hughes blazing over from the edge of the box shortly after the break, before Brennan Johnson glanced a free header wide without troubling substitute goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

And with Dan Ndoye dragging a low shot wide in the latter stages, Forest missed their own chance to clinch three points, remaining 17th, three points behind Palace, who are winless in their last nine top-flight matches.

Data Debrief: Palace's struggles go on

Only Burnley (14 games) are currently on a longer stretch without a win than Palace, with their nine-match streak (D3 L6) their outright worst run under Oliver Glasner.

Despite having 74% possession in the second half against 10 men, Palace still had fewer shots (four vs seven) and fewer touches in the opposition box (seven vs nine) than Forest.

They did edge the expected goals (xG) battle, though, with 1.92 to the hosts' 0.49, though that was inflated through Sarr's penalty.

Ultimately, it was a match lacking in quality; the last shot on target in the match was Sarr's equaliser, while Forest's only effort on Henderson's goal was Gibbs-White's opener.

