Premier League 2025-26 Highlights, Sunday Clock Watch: Manchester United Defeat Fulham; Brentford Beat Aston Villa 1-0

Premier League 2025-26 Highlights, Sunday Clock Watch: Catch play-by-play updates for EPL Matchday 24 matches - Manchester United vs Fulham, Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace, Aston Villa vs Brentford - as it happened

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Premier League Highlights Manchester United vs Fulham Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace
Manchester United's Matheus Cunha, right, celebrates with Manchester United's Amad Diallo, left, and Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Fulham in Manchester, England, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Premier League 2025-26 Highlights, Sunday Clock Watch – Drama all around in Sunday’s action, Manchester United battled past Fulham 3-2 at Old Trafford, with Benjamin Sesko’s stoppage-time strike completing a comeback after Casemiro and Matheus Cunha had put the hosts ahead, and Fulham fought back with late goals to keep it tense. Forest and Palace shared spoils in a 1-1 draw, with Forest taking an early lead through Morgan Gibbs-White before going down to 10 men, and Ismaïla Sarr calmly converting a penalty to rescue a point for the visitors. At Villa Park, Brentford snatched all three points with Dango Ouattara’s superb first-half finish, leaving Aston Villa frustrated in a 1-0 defeat.
LIVE UPDATES

Premier League 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Sunday Clock Watch: Hello!

Hello and welcome back to our live blog for Premier League 2025-26, Sunday Clock Watch. We have a packed Matchday 24 on the way, with Manchester United taking on Fulham, Nottingham Forest facing Crystal Palace, and Aston Villa hosting Brentford.

Stay with us for all the live updates, key moments, and match action as it unfolds.

Premier League 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Sunday Clock Watch: Live Streaming

The Premier League 2025-26 2025-26 matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The match will be available for telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Premier League 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Sunday Clock Watch: Manchester United Vs Fulham - Starting XIs

Premier League 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Sunday Clock Watch: Nottingham Forest Vs Crystal Palace - Starting XIs

Premier League 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Sunday Clock Watch: Kick Off

We’re off and running across the Premier League!

At Old Trafford, Manchester United are buzzing as they host Fulham, with the crowd roaring as the whistle blows. Over at the City Ground, Nottingham Forest are looking to set the tempo against Crystal Palace, while Villa Park is alive with energy as Aston Villa take on Brentford.

Keep it locked here for live updates from all three matches, goals, drama, and those moments that make you jump out of your seat.

Premier League 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Sunday Clock Watch: 5' Manchester United Vs Fulham

The game is buzzing early! Amad Diallo almost breaks the deadlock with a clever left-footed strike from the right, only for Bernd Leno to pull off a top-corner save. Fulham fire back almost immediately as Joachim Andersen lets fly from distance, but it drifts high and wide.

Premier League 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Sunday Clock Watch: 5' GOALLLLLLLL | Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace

Boom! Just five minutes on the clock, and the home side is off the mark. Morgan Gibbs-White picks up the ball in the middle of the box, sizes up his chance, and fires a right-footed shot low into the bottom left corner.

Leno had no chance as the ball ripples the net, and the crowd erupts, chants, cheers, flags waving everywhere. Palace look stunned, and Forest are riding this early wave of energy, smelling blood already. This is exactly the start the home fans were dreaming of.

Premier League 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Sunday Clock Watch: 42' Red Card | Aston Villa Vs Brentford

Drama at Villa Park! Just before halftime, Brentford are reduced to ten men as Kevin Schade sees red for violent conduct. The home side now have a huge advantage, and the tension is sky-high as Villa look to capitalize on this late first-half swing.

Premier League 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Sunday Clock Watch: Scores At Half Time

Manchester United 1-0 Fulham

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Crystal Palace

Aston Villa 0-1 Brentford

Premier League 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Sunday Clock Watch: 56' GOALLLLLLLLL | Manchester United 2-0 Fulham

Old Trafford is bouncing now! Just after the break, the hosts double their lead as a brilliant Casemiro through ball slices Fulham open. Matheus Cunha races onto it from the right side of the box and absolutely rifles a right-footed finish high into the centre of the net. Clinical, powerful, unstoppable, and suddenly it’s 2-0 with the crowd sensing a big night.

Premier League 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Sunday Clock Watch: 79' Nottingham Forest 1-1 Crystal Palace

The home side are pressing hard late in the second half. At 79’, Ryan Yates earns a free kick deep in their own half, giving Forest a chance to regroup and reset. A few minutes later, Dan Ndoye comes agonizingly close to doubling the lead, cutting in from the left and unleashing a right-footed shot, but it drifts just wide of the post. Palace are hanging on, but Forest are keeping the pressure relentless.

Premier League 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Sunday Clock Watch: 90+5' Aston Villa 0-1 Brentford

Almost at the final whistle, tempers flare! In the 93rd minute, Vitaly Janelt picks up a yellow for a reckless challenge, adding a tense finish to an already fiery encounter. Villa smell blood and will be looking to close it out safely now.

Full Time - Premier League 2025-26

Manchester United 3-2 Fulham

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Crystal Palace

Aston Villa 0-1 Brentford

That's A Wrap

That’s a wrap! We’ll be back with another live blog soon. Until then, goodbye and thanks for following along.

Published At:
