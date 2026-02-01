Premier League 2025-26 Highlights, Sunday Clock Watch: Manchester United Defeat Fulham; Brentford Beat Aston Villa 1-0

Manchester United's Matheus Cunha, right, celebrates with Manchester United's Amad Diallo, left, and Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Fulham in Manchester, England, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Premier League 2025-26 Highlights, Sunday Clock Watch – Drama all around in Sunday’s action, Manchester United battled past Fulham 3-2 at Old Trafford, with Benjamin Sesko’s stoppage-time strike completing a comeback after Casemiro and Matheus Cunha had put the hosts ahead, and Fulham fought back with late goals to keep it tense. Forest and Palace shared spoils in a 1-1 draw, with Forest taking an early lead through Morgan Gibbs-White before going down to 10 men, and Ismaïla Sarr calmly converting a penalty to rescue a point for the visitors. At Villa Park, Brentford snatched all three points with Dango Ouattara’s superb first-half finish, leaving Aston Villa frustrated in a 1-0 defeat. LIVE UPDATES 1 Feb 2026, 05:46:39 pm IST Premier League 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Sunday Clock Watch: Hello! Hello and welcome back to our live blog for Premier League 2025-26, Sunday Clock Watch. We have a packed Matchday 24 on the way, with Manchester United taking on Fulham, Nottingham Forest facing Crystal Palace, and Aston Villa hosting Brentford. Stay with us for all the live updates, key moments, and match action as it unfolds. Premier League 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Sunday Clock Watch: Manchester United Vs Fulham - Starting XIs Matheus replaces Patrick in our only change to face Fulham 👊❤️‍🔥 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 1, 2026 Marco Silva's Fulham. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/f3KJE1zWCE — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) February 1, 2026 1 Feb 2026, 07:22:16 pm IST Premier League 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Sunday Clock Watch: Nottingham Forest Vs Crystal Palace - Starting XIs Taking on Crystal Palace this afternoon. 📋 pic.twitter.com/GHUgvwWc4Y — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) February 1, 2026 The Palace ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/84q6ZCFwmF — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) February 1, 2026 At Old Trafford, Manchester United are buzzing as they host Fulham, with the crowd roaring as the whistle blows. Over at the City Ground, Nottingham Forest are looking to set the tempo against Crystal Palace, while Villa Park is alive with energy as Aston Villa take on Brentford. Keep it locked here for live updates from all three matches, goals, drama, and those moments that make you jump out of your seat. 1 Feb 2026, 07:47:26 pm IST Premier League 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Sunday Clock Watch: 5' Manchester United Vs Fulham The game is buzzing early! Amad Diallo almost breaks the deadlock with a clever left-footed strike from the right, only for Bernd Leno to pull off a top-corner save. Fulham fire back almost immediately as Joachim Andersen lets fly from distance, but it drifts high and wide. 1 Feb 2026, 07:51:42 pm IST Premier League 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Sunday Clock Watch: 5' GOALLLLLLLL | Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace Boom! Just five minutes on the clock, and the home side is off the mark. Morgan Gibbs-White picks up the ball in the middle of the box, sizes up his chance, and fires a right-footed shot low into the bottom left corner. Leno had no chance as the ball ripples the net, and the crowd erupts, chants, cheers, flags waving everywhere. Palace look stunned, and Forest are riding this early wave of energy, smelling blood already. This is exactly the start the home fans were dreaming of. 1 Feb 2026, 08:15:08 pm IST Premier League 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Sunday Clock Watch: 42' Red Card | Aston Villa Vs Brentford Drama at Villa Park! Just before halftime, Brentford are reduced to ten men as Kevin Schade sees red for violent conduct. The home side now have a huge advantage, and the tension is sky-high as Villa look to capitalize on this late first-half swing. 1 Feb 2026, 08:25:16 pm IST Premier League 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Sunday Clock Watch: Scores At Half Time Manchester United 1-0 Fulham Nottingham Forest 1-1 Crystal Palace Aston Villa 0-1 Brentford 1 Feb 2026, 08:54:52 pm IST Premier League 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Sunday Clock Watch: 56' GOALLLLLLLLL | Manchester United 2-0 Fulham Old Trafford is bouncing now! Just after the break, the hosts double their lead as a brilliant Casemiro through ball slices Fulham open. Matheus Cunha races onto it from the right side of the box and absolutely rifles a right-footed finish high into the centre of the net. Clinical, powerful, unstoppable, and suddenly it’s 2-0 with the crowd sensing a big night. 1 Feb 2026, 09:46:35 pm IST Premier League 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Sunday Clock Watch: 79' Nottingham Forest 1-1 Crystal Palace The home side are pressing hard late in the second half. At 79’, Ryan Yates earns a free kick deep in their own half, giving Forest a chance to regroup and reset. A few minutes later, Dan Ndoye comes agonizingly close to doubling the lead, cutting in from the left and unleashing a right-footed shot, but it drifts just wide of the post. Palace are hanging on, but Forest are keeping the pressure relentless. 1 Feb 2026, 09:47:53 pm IST Premier League 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Sunday Clock Watch: 90+5' Aston Villa 0-1 Brentford Almost at the final whistle, tempers flare! In the 93rd minute, Vitaly Janelt picks up a yellow for a reckless challenge, adding a tense finish to an already fiery encounter. Full Time - Premier League 2025-26 Manchester United 3-2 Fulham Nottingham Forest 1-1 Crystal Palace Aston Villa 0-1 Brentford