MS Dhoni Turns Carpenter, Fixes His Own Bat Before IPL 2026 - Video

Summary of this article
Chennai Super Kings have begun preparations for IPL 2026 with training sessions underway ahead of the new season
Sanju Samson’s arrival has added a fresh boost to the batting lineup
MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad remain key figures as CSK chase a record sixth IPL title
MS Dhoni might be known for his calm leadership and finishing abilities on the field, but a recent viral video has shown a completely different side of the Chennai Super Kings legend. As excitement builds ahead of the upcoming IPL season, Dhoni has once again grabbed attention with a unique off-field moment that has left fans amused.
The former India captain was seen working on his cricket bat in a clip circulating widely on social media. The video, which has been shared across multiple platforms, shows MS Dhoni carefully handling a tool and adjusting the thickness of his bat, prompting fans to jokingly say that “Thala has turned carpenter” ahead of the new IPL season.
MS Dhoni Turns ‘Carpenter’ in Viral IPL Preparation Video
In the viral clip, Dhoni can be seen closely examining his bat and making adjustments himself rather than handing it over to a specialist. The CSK star appears focused as he works a sharp tool, seemingly fine-tuning the bat before the upcoming season.
Cricketers often rely on bat specialists or team support staff to maintain their gear, but Dhoni’s approach reflected his practical nature and years of experience in the game. With IPL around the corner, the viral clip has only added to the excitement among Chennai Super Kings supporters.
CSK Gear Up for IPL 2026 with New Additions
Chennai Super Kings have begun their preparations for IPL 2026, with the squad assembling for training sessions ahead of the new season. Led by captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and guided by the experience of veteran MS Dhoni, the five-time champions are aiming to bounce back strongly and push for a record sixth IPL title.
One of the biggest talking points ahead of the season has been the arrival of Sanju Samson, who joined the franchise in a blockbuster trade from Rajasthan Royals. In the deal, CSK sent Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to Rajasthan in exchange for the wicketkeeper-batter.
Samson recently won the Player of the Tournament award in the T20 World Cup 2026 for his match-winning contributions for the Indian team which helped them to become the three-time T20 World Cup champions.