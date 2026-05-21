GT Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Why Did Sanju Samson Leave The Field Mid-Match?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Sanju Samson suffered an injury scare during GT vs CSK after hurting his hand while wicketkeeping, forcing Urvil Patel to replace him behind the stumps

GT Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Why Did Sanju Samson Leave The Field Mid-Match?
GT Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Why Did Sanju Samson Leave The Field Mid-Match? Photo: JioHotstar
Summary of this article

  • Sanju Samson walked off injured during the second over after hurting his hand while attempting a diving stop behind the stumps

  • Urvil Patel replaced Samson as wicketkeeper during the GT vs CSK IPL 2026 clash in Ahmedabad

  • Samson has scored more than 420 runs for CSK in IPL 2026 at a strike rate above 145

Chennai Super Kings suffered a huge blog during their crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Gujarat Titans, after a worrying injury scare forced Sanju Samson off the field in Ahmedabad. The incident took place in the second over of the innings when Spencer Johnson sprayed a delivery down the leg side to Sai Sudharsan.

The ball sharply swerved after passing the batter and caught Samson awkwardly while he attempted a diving take behind the stumps. Although the wicketkeeper initially tried to continue, the CSK physio rushed onto the field before Samson eventually walked off for further treatment. Youngster Urvil Patel immediately replaced him with the gloves as concerns grew inside the Chennai camp during this crucial league-stage fixture.

Also Check: GT Vs CSK Live Score

What Happened To Sanju Samson During GT vs CSK?

The injury occurred at 1.3 overs when Johnson’s delivery swung late and beat both Sai Sudharsan and Samson. The CSK keeper dived to his left but appeared to hurt his fingers or wrist while attempting the stop. Replays showed Samson in visible discomfort before the physio checked his hand near the boundary rope. Soon after, he headed back to the dressing room for assessment.

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Sanju Samson (right) plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in New Delhi. - AP
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, left, and Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel before the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, May 5, 2026 - (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Sanju Samson appeals successfully for the wicket of Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in Chennai. - AP
Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

The timing of the injury could not have been worse for Chennai Super Kings, who entered the game needing a strong performance to keep their IPL 2026 campaign alive. Samson has remained one of the side’s most experienced players under pressure situations, especially with MS Dhoni unavailable for parts of the season. The franchise is yet to provide an official update regarding the severity of the injury.

Sanju Samson’s Importance To CSK In IPL 2026

Sanju Samson has been one of Chennai Super Kings’ standout performers during IPL 2026. The wicketkeeper-batter has scored more than 420 runs this season at a strike rate above 145, including three half-centuries. His aggressive starts in the powerplay and calm presence during chases have made him a key figure in CSK’s batting lineup.

Apart from his batting contributions, Samson’s wicketkeeping has also played a major role for Chennai this year. His quick glove work and leadership assistance behind the stumps have often helped CSK’s bowling attack in tight situations.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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