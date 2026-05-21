GT Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Why Did Sanju Samson Leave The Field Mid-Match?

Sanju Samson walked off injured during the second over after hurting his hand while attempting a diving stop behind the stumps
Urvil Patel replaced Samson as wicketkeeper during the GT vs CSK IPL 2026 clash in Ahmedabad
Samson has scored more than 420 runs for CSK in IPL 2026 at a strike rate above 145
Chennai Super Kings suffered a huge blog during their crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Gujarat Titans, after a worrying injury scare forced Sanju Samson off the field in Ahmedabad. The incident took place in the second over of the innings when Spencer Johnson sprayed a delivery down the leg side to Sai Sudharsan.
The ball sharply swerved after passing the batter and caught Samson awkwardly while he attempted a diving take behind the stumps. Although the wicketkeeper initially tried to continue, the CSK physio rushed onto the field before Samson eventually walked off for further treatment. Youngster Urvil Patel immediately replaced him with the gloves as concerns grew inside the Chennai camp during this crucial league-stage fixture.
What Happened To Sanju Samson During GT vs CSK?
The injury occurred at 1.3 overs when Johnson’s delivery swung late and beat both Sai Sudharsan and Samson. The CSK keeper dived to his left but appeared to hurt his fingers or wrist while attempting the stop. Replays showed Samson in visible discomfort before the physio checked his hand near the boundary rope. Soon after, he headed back to the dressing room for assessment.
The timing of the injury could not have been worse for Chennai Super Kings, who entered the game needing a strong performance to keep their IPL 2026 campaign alive. Samson has remained one of the side’s most experienced players under pressure situations, especially with MS Dhoni unavailable for parts of the season. The franchise is yet to provide an official update regarding the severity of the injury.
Sanju Samson’s Importance To CSK In IPL 2026
Sanju Samson has been one of Chennai Super Kings’ standout performers during IPL 2026. The wicketkeeper-batter has scored more than 420 runs this season at a strike rate above 145, including three half-centuries. His aggressive starts in the powerplay and calm presence during chases have made him a key figure in CSK’s batting lineup.
Apart from his batting contributions, Samson’s wicketkeeping has also played a major role for Chennai this year. His quick glove work and leadership assistance behind the stumps have often helped CSK’s bowling attack in tight situations.