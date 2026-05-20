Iran Warns of Wider War Beyond West Asia as Trump Threatens Fresh Strikes

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard warned that any renewed US attack could trigger a conflict extending beyond the Middle East, vowing “crushing blows” in response to further aggression against Tehran.
Diplomatic efforts continue amid tensions, with Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi travelling to Tehran for talks, while Iran’s nationwide internet blackout has entered its 82nd day, according to NetBlocks.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned that any renewed US military action against Tehran could trigger a conflict extending far beyond the Middle East, escalating tensions despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure a lasting settlement.
The warning followed comments by US President Donald Trump, who threatened to launch fresh strikes against Iran if Tehran fails to agree to a deal aimed at ending the conflict. Trump said a new American offensive would deliver “a big hit” in the coming days if negotiations do not produce a durable agreement.
In a statement carried by Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency, the IRGC said: “Should aggression against Iran be repeated, the regional war that was promised will this time extend beyond the region, and our crushing blows in places you can scarcely imagine will reduce you to ashes.”
The sharp exchange comes as regional mediation efforts continue. Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi is travelling to Tehran for talks with Iranian officials, according to Tasnim. The visit marks his second trip to the Iranian capital within a week, as Pakistan seeks to facilitate a second round of negotiations between the parties after hosting talks earlier this year.
Meanwhile, internet watchdog NetBlocks reported that Iran’s near-total internet blackout has entered its “82nd day … with the country still largely cut off from the global internet after 1944 hours”.
Iran imposed the nationwide shutdown within hours of the outbreak of the US-Israel war at the end of February. The restrictions followed an earlier 20-day internet outage during nationwide anti-government protests in January.
Trump has repeatedly linked the prospect of peace to Tehran’s willingness to accept a negotiated settlement. In a post on his Truth Social platform earlier in May, the US president wrote: "Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is perhaps a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end,” referring to the joint US-Israel military campaign launched against Iran in late February.
He added: “If they don’t agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before.”