Iran Proposes Phased De-escalation Plan as Trump Remains Unconvinced

Summary of this article
Iran has put forward a “multi-layered proposal” focusing on immediate de-escalation, economic normalisation and conditional flexibility on its nuclear programme.
While hostilities remain paused, both sides are open to further talks.
The talks will potentially be in Islamabad, though no agreement has yet been reached.
Iran has conveyed a “multi-layered proposal” to Washington in an attempt to break the deadlock over peace talks, a senior official familiar with the development said on Sunday, as reported by PTI.
US President Donald Trump has said he remains unconvinced by Iran’s latest offer to end the West Asia conflict, indicating that Washington is unlikely to accept any framework lacking firm guarantees preventing Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.
The war in West Asia, triggered by joint strikes by the US and Israel on February 28, has remained on hold since April 8, with one round of peace talks held in Islamabad in the interim.
The official told PTI that the fresh Iran proposal outlines a phased de-escalation framework aimed at separating immediate conflict management from the more complex, long-standing dispute over Tehran’s nuclear programme.
It comprises three broad components.
“The first component of the plan focuses on urgent de-escalation measures,” the official said.
“Iran has indicated willingness to ease tensions in and around the strategic Strait of Hormuz, provided Washington reciprocates by scaling back its military posture and easing economic pressure, including restrictions affecting Iranian oil exports,” he said.
The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas passes, remains a key sticking point in the talks. Shipping through the narrow Gulf waterway has been severely disrupted by the conflict, triggering a sharp increase in oil prices and energy shortages in several countries.
Tehran views confidence-building steps as essential before entering substantive negotiations, the official added.
“Secondly, Iran is seeking to decouple the restoration of maritime trade and oil flows from nuclear negotiations, arguing that economic normalisation should precede any binding commitments on its nuclear activities,” he said.
The third component centres on “conditional flexibility” on the nuclear front.
“While reaffirming its position on the right to peaceful nuclear energy, Iran has indicated openness to discussing limits on uranium enrichment and enhanced monitoring mechanisms — but only within a broader agreement that guarantees tangible sanctions relief,” he said.
Another source said Iran is seeking formal recognition of its right to develop nuclear technology for civilian use under international rules, along with assurances that any agreement would be durable and not subject to unilateral withdrawal.
“The proposal further includes demands for security guarantees, reflecting heightened concerns in Tehran over the risk of future military action,” he said, adding that Iran has sought commitments to prevent renewed strikes or escalation by the US or its regional allies.
“At this moment, I’m not satisfied with what they’re offering,” President Trump has said in response to Iran’s proposal.
Asked why he was dissatisfied, he said: “They’re asking for things that I can’t agree (with).” When asked what he would do if there was no deal, Trump said, “Do we want to go and just blast the hell out of them and finish them forever — or do we want to try and make a deal? I mean, those are the options.” He added that he would “prefer not” to launch a large-scale offensive. Trump also said Iran had “made strides in negotiations”, but noted “tremendous discord” within the country’s leadership.
Iranian authorities, however, maintain that their latest proposal prioritises halting hostilities and creating space for a broader political process before addressing more contentious issues.
Responding to Trump’s remarks, Iran said the choice between diplomacy and renewed conflict rests with Washington. “Now the ball is in the United States’ court to choose the path of diplomacy or the continuation of a confrontational approach,” Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi has said.
“Iran, with the aim of securing its national interests and security, is prepared for both paths,” he added.
Pakistan hosted the first round of direct talks between Iran and the US in Islamabad on April 11, but the two sides failed to reach an agreement to end the war. While no formal talks have been scheduled currently, both sides are believed to be open to an Islamabad-hosted engagement if initial understandings are reached.
Last week, Trump extended the two-week ceasefire with Iran indefinitely to give Tehran more time to prepare a unified proposal to end the conflict.
(with PTI inputs)