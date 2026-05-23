Remains of Four Italian Divers Killed in Maldives Cave Dive Repatriated

The remains of four Italian divers who lost their lives in a cave diving accident in the Maldives have been repatriated to Italy.
The divers died during an underwater cave exploration trip earlier this month, triggering an intensive search and recovery operation.
The Maldives government and Italian authorities expressed deep sorrow over the incident and coordinated the swift repatriation of the bodies.
The remains of four Italian divers who tragically died during a cave diving expedition in the Maldives have been repatriated to Italy, officials confirmed on Friday.
The four Italian tourists were on a guided cave diving trip when the incident occurred. After days of intensive search and recovery operations involving local authorities and international experts, the bodies were recovered and formally handed over to the Italian embassy.
The repatriation was carried out with full dignity and respect, with Italian officials present in Male to receive the remains before they were flown back to Italy. The families of the deceased have been informed and are being provided with necessary support.
The Maldives government expressed profound condolences to the families of the victims and assured full cooperation in the ongoing investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. Italian authorities have also launched a parallel probe into the circumstances surrounding the dive.
Cave diving is considered a high-risk adventure activity, and this incident has once again highlighted the importance of strict safety protocols, proper training, and experienced guides for such expeditions in the Maldives, a popular destination for divers worldwide.