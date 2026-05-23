LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 68 At Lucknow's Ekana Stadium
Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings meet in match 68 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Ekana Stadium with very different motivations heading into the contest. Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive after six straight defeats, making this a virtual must-win encounter for the visitors. LSG, meanwhile, are already out of contention but will look to end a disappointing campaign on a positive note in front of their home crowd. Rishabh Pant admitted it has been a difficult season for Lucknow and even apologized to fans for the team’s struggles, while also confirming the inclusion of Arjun Tendulkar and Arshin Kulkarni. PBKS have brought back Marco Jansen and Vijaykumar Vyshak as they chase a crucial victory on a batting-friendly Ekana surface expected to produce plenty of runs tonight.
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