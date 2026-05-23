LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 68 At Lucknow's Ekana Stadium

Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant flips the coin as Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer takes the call during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

1/8 Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer warms-up before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav





2/8 Punjab Kings' Marcus Stoinis, left, and Nehal Wadhera warm-up before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav





3/8 LuLucknow Super Giants' head coach Justin Langer, left, interacts with Avesh Khan, centre, and Yash Thakur during warm-up before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav





4/8 Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant, left, and Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav





5/8 Punjab Kings' Azmatullah Omarzai, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants' Arshin Kulkarni during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, in Lucknow. | Photo: AP





6/8 Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, in Lucknow. | Photo: AP





7/8 Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran bowled out by Punjab Kings' Marco Jansen during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, in Lucknow. | Photo: AP





8/8 Punjab Kings' Marco Jansen, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, in Lucknow. | Photo: AP





