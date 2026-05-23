LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 68 At Lucknow's Ekana Stadium

Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings meet in match 68 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Ekana Stadium with very different motivations heading into the contest. Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive after six straight defeats, making this a virtual must-win encounter for the visitors. LSG, meanwhile, are already out of contention but will look to end a disappointing campaign on a positive note in front of their home crowd. Rishabh Pant admitted it has been a difficult season for Lucknow and even apologized to fans for the team’s struggles, while also confirming the inclusion of Arjun Tendulkar and Arshin Kulkarni. PBKS have brought back Marco Jansen and Vijaykumar Vyshak as they chase a crucial victory on a batting-friendly Ekana surface expected to produce plenty of runs tonight.

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IPL 2026 LSG vs PBKS at Ekana Cricket Stadium-Rishabh Pant
Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant flips the coin as Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer takes the call during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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IPL 2026 LSG vs PBKS at Ekana Cricket Stadium-Shreyas Iyer
Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer warms-up before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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IPL 2026 LSG vs PBKS at Ekana Cricket Stadium-Marcus Stoinis
Punjab Kings' Marcus Stoinis, left, and Nehal Wadhera warm-up before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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IPL 2026 LSG vs PBKS at Ekana Cricket Stadium-Justin Langer
LuLucknow Super Giants' head coach Justin Langer, left, interacts with Avesh Khan, centre, and Yash Thakur during warm-up before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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IPL 2026 LSG vs PBKS at Ekana Cricket Stadium-Shreyas Iyer
Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant, left, and Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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IPL 2026 LSG vs PBKS at Ekana Cricket Stadium-Azmatullah Omarzai
Punjab Kings' Azmatullah Omarzai, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants' Arshin Kulkarni during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, in Lucknow. | Photo: AP
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IPL 2026 LSG vs PBKS at Ekana Cricket Stadium-Nicholas Pooran
Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, in Lucknow. | Photo: AP
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IPL 2026 LSG vs PBKS at Ekana Cricket Stadium-Nicholas Pooran
Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran bowled out by Punjab Kings' Marco Jansen during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, in Lucknow. | Photo: AP
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IPL 2026 LSG vs PBKS at Ekana Cricket Stadium-Marco Jansen
Punjab Kings' Marco Jansen, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, in Lucknow. | Photo: AP
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