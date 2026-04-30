Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

Summary of this article
Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia reunite on The Great Indian Kapil Show (2024–) for a World Laughter Day episode, marking their first appearance together after the India’s Got Latent (2025) controversy.
The promo, released by Netflix on April 30, 2026, sparked surprise online, with reactions ranging from disbelief to anticipation, including comments from Ayushmaan Sethi and viewers.
The reunion follows Samay’s Still Alive (2026) special, where he criticised Ranveer over the controversy that led to backlash, FIRs and the show’s removal from YouTube.
Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia are set to share the stage on a special World Laughter Day episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show (2024—), scheduled to stream on May 2, 2026 at 8 PM on Netflix India. The appearance marks their first joint outing since the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent (2025), which had placed both in the middle of public scrutiny.
Netflix released a promotional video on April 30, 2026. In the clip, Raina addresses viewers and says he is finally returning to his “favourite show,” adding that he has not been informed about the co-guest. The reveal follows immediately—Allahbadia walks into frame, cheering loudly. Raina reacts with visible disapproval, saying, “No way bro,” before stepping away. The exchange plays for humour but draws from a recent, very real friction.
Netflix Announces Surprise On-Screen Pairing On The Occasion Of World Laughter Day
Netflix framed the reunion as a World Laughter Day episode, describing it as a “double dose” of comedy. Kapil Sharma, who hosts the show, said that audience support has driven the team to keep experimenting with new combinations. He described the episode as a celebration designed to keep the tone easy and engaging.
The lineup also includes regulars Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Archana Puran Singh. Reactions came in quickly, both from those connected to the show and viewers online. Ayushmaan Sethi, Archana Puran Singh’s son, commented on the promo, saying he had heard from his mother that this was “one of the funniest episodes,” adding that he couldn’t wait to watch it.
Audience responses reflected surprise more than anything else. One user wrote, “Did not expect to see them together… Waiting to see.” Another commented, “The internet got chills after seeing this…” while a third summed it up as, “Reunion we never expected.”
From Public Jabs To A Long-Awaited On-Screen Reunion
The timing of this collaboration is difficult to ignore. Earlier in April, Raina released his stand-up special Still Alive on YouTube, where he repeatedly criticised Allahbadia over the controversy linked to India’s Got Latent (2025). The episode in question led to backlash, the removal of the show’s content and multiple FIRs against those involved.
In the special, Raina said the incident had affected his mental health. His remarks positioned the fallout as more than a passing controversy, tying it to the broader space of stand-up comedy in India. Allahbadia, when approached by paparazzi after the special went viral, avoided a direct response. He deflected with a wordplay on “samay” (timing) and said he was focusing on staying positive amidst everything.
Despite the tensions, Raina hinted during an Instagram Q&A that he would collaborate with Ranveer again and promised to “break the internet” on May 2. That statement now aligns with their appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show (2024—), turning what seemed like a passing comment into a calculated reveal.
The Context Behind The ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy
The origins of the fallout trace back to February 2025, when Allahbadia appeared on India’s Got Latent (2025) alongside Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija. Remarks made during the episode triggered widespread backlash online, particularly over comments involving parents and sex.
The response was immediate. Complaints were filed against Allahbadia, Raina, Makhija and Chanchlani. Raina removed all episodes of the show from YouTube. Allahbadia faced restrictions on his podcasting work until March, when the Supreme Court of India allowed him to resume.
In Still Alive (2026), Raina revisited the episode in detail, linking it to his own anxiety during that period. He placed responsibility on Ranveer for escalating the situation. At the same time, he confirmed that India’s Got Latent would return for a second season.
For now, the World Laughter Day episode serves as the first visible reset. Whether it signals a genuine reconciliation or a well-timed collaboration remains unclear. What is certain is that the pairing has already drawn attention—exactly as intended.