GT Vs RCB Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 42

GT vs RCB, IPL 2026: Here are the match facts -- all you need to know ahead of Match 42 of the Indian Premier League 2026 between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 30 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
GT Vs RCB Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 42
Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates a wicket during DC vs RCB IPL 2026 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Photo: IPL/X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Gujarat Titans face Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 30 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

  • The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network in India

  • Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website

Gujarat Titans face Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 30 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in Match 42 of IPL 2026. With the league stage tightening up, the fixture arrives at a pivotal moment for both sides, albeit for very different reasons.

Gujarat have had an inconsistent campaign so far, splitting their eight games evenly between wins and losses. Sitting mid-table with a negative net run rate, they are in a position where every result matters, and even a win here may not significantly improve their standing unless it comes emphatically.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, meanwhile, have looked like a side in complete control. Six wins from eight outings have put them among the front-runners, and another victory would take them to the top of the table. Their recent chase against Gujarat has only strengthened their belief and momentum.

RCB’s strength lies in their all-round efficiency. Their batting has been aggressive without being reckless, while the bowling unit has consistently delivered breakthroughs.

Josh Hazlewood has been outstanding, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has provided control, and Krunal Pandya’s adaptability has added an extra dimension.

For Gujarat, the heavy dependence on Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler remains a concern, with the middle order yet to step up.

Related Content
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru. - AP Photo
RCB Vs GT, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 34
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Devdutt Padikkal celebrates his fifty runs as batting partner Virat Kohli looks during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru, India, Friday, April 24, 2026. - (AP Photo)
RCB Vs GT Highlights, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal Power Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Five-Wicket Win
RCB will take on the GT in match 34 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, April 24. - AP
RCB Vs GT Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 34
Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi. - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
RCB Vs DC, IPL 2026: Delhi Snatch Victory As Rahul–Stubbs Duo Steal The Show
Related Content

Rashid Khan’s dip in form has further dented their balance, leaving them searching for a complete performance to stay in contention as the tournament edges closer to its decisive phase.

GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Match Facts

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Date: 30 April 2026 (Thursday)

Time: 7:30PM (IST)

Captains: Shubman Gill (GT), Rajat Patidar (RCB)

On-field umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Kn Ananthapadmanabhan

3rd Umpire: Abhijeet Bengeri

Current Standings: GT (5th), RCB (2nd)

Also Check: GT vs RCB Preview

GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head

  • Total Matches Played - 7

  • GT Won - 3

  • RCB Won - 4

GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal

Gujarat Titans Squad: Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Kulwant Khejroliya, Nishant Sindhu, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Prasidh Krishna, Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen

Q

Where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2026 Match 42?

A

The Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Q

When will the Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match be played?

A

The Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match will be played on April 30, 2026.

Q

Where will the Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match be played?

A

The Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. GT Vs RCB Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 42

  2. MI Vs SRH, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 41

  3. IPL Dispatch: Abhishek-Klaasen Duo Ruling Roost; GT Prepare To Welcome Rampaging RCB

  4. MI Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Head, Klaasen Help Hyderabad Chase Down 244, Win Fifth Match In Row

  5. MI Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Ryan Rickelton Smashes Fastest Hundred By A Mumbai Indians Batter

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Rafael Jodar, Madrid Open 2026 Quarter-Final: World No. 1 Beats Rising Star

  2. Madrid Open 2026: Hailey Baptiste Saves Six Match Points To Stun World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

  4. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  5. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Knockouts Guide: Preview, Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. IND Vs CHN Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Match 5: Consolation Win for HS Prannoy As China Clinch Tie 3–2

  5. India Vs China LIVE Streaming, Thomas Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Round 3 Matches On TV & Online

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 29, 2026

  2. West Bengal Exit Polls: BJP Leads In 3 Surveys, TMC In 1 But History Shows Exit Polls Have Failed Before

  3. West Bengal Election 2026 Phase 2 Voting: Over 91% Polling Recorded Until 7 p.m

  4. Over 2 Lakh CAPF Personnel, Including CRPF, Deployed For West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

  5. A Birthday Party And A Funeral: Did Anti-Bihar Bias Lead To Pandav Kumar’s Killing?

Entertainment News

  1. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  2. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  3. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  4. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  5. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

US News

  1. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  2. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  3. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  4. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  5. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

World News

  1. EU Finds Meta In Breach Of Digital Rules Over Underage Users On Facebook, Instagram

  2. Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Displace Families, Kill Journalist As Casualties Rise

  3. Iran Plays Hormuz Card: De-escalation Or Missed Opportunity? 

  4. UAE Leaving OPEC Signals Strategic Break With Saudi-Led Oil Order

  5. Ukraine Downs Record 33,000 Russian Drones In March

Latest Stories

  1. Heatwave Grips India: Is El Niño To Blame?

  2. A Persistent Unrest: In Manipur, Grief Outlives Every Promise of Peace

  3. US Prepares ‘Short and Powerful’ Strike Plan Against Iran As Peace Talks Collapse

  4. Supreme Court declines to return Teesta Setalvad’s passport without travel details

  5. Gemini May 2026 Horoscope: Productive Month For Studies, Career Wins, Wealth Flow & Romantic Happiness

  6. MI Vs SRH, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 41

  7. Cancer May 2026 Horoscope: Career Momentum, Financial Improvement, Academic Discipline & Emotional Peace

  8. PM Modi To Visit Europe In May, Likely UAE Stopover; Trade, Security Top Agenda