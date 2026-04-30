GT Vs RCB Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 42

Summary of this article
Gujarat Titans face Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 30 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network in India
Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website
Gujarat Titans face Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 30 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in Match 42 of IPL 2026. With the league stage tightening up, the fixture arrives at a pivotal moment for both sides, albeit for very different reasons.
Gujarat have had an inconsistent campaign so far, splitting their eight games evenly between wins and losses. Sitting mid-table with a negative net run rate, they are in a position where every result matters, and even a win here may not significantly improve their standing unless it comes emphatically.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru, meanwhile, have looked like a side in complete control. Six wins from eight outings have put them among the front-runners, and another victory would take them to the top of the table. Their recent chase against Gujarat has only strengthened their belief and momentum.
RCB’s strength lies in their all-round efficiency. Their batting has been aggressive without being reckless, while the bowling unit has consistently delivered breakthroughs.
Josh Hazlewood has been outstanding, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has provided control, and Krunal Pandya’s adaptability has added an extra dimension.
For Gujarat, the heavy dependence on Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler remains a concern, with the middle order yet to step up.
Rashid Khan’s dip in form has further dented their balance, leaving them searching for a complete performance to stay in contention as the tournament edges closer to its decisive phase.
GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Match Facts
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Date: 30 April 2026 (Thursday)
Time: 7:30PM (IST)
On-field umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Kn Ananthapadmanabhan
3rd Umpire: Abhijeet Bengeri
Current Standings: GT (5th), RCB (2nd)
GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head
Total Matches Played - 7
GT Won - 3
RCB Won - 4
GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Squads
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal
Gujarat Titans Squad: Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Kulwant Khejroliya, Nishant Sindhu, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Prasidh Krishna, Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen
Where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2026 Match 42?
The Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.
When will the Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match be played?
The Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match will be played on April 30, 2026.
Where will the Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match be played?
The Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.