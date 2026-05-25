RCB Vs GT Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Qualifier 1 Clash

While RCB might be in front in the batting department, bowling is where the contest is neck-to-neck between the top two teams. While Josh Hazlewood is a big match bowlers and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (24 wickets) has been a revelation for RCB, GT has the most dangerous pace duo of the tournament in the form of Kagiso Rabada (24 wickets) and Mohammed Siraj (17 wickets).