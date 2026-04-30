GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Check Match Prediction, Pitch Report And Likely XIs For Today's Clash

GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Check prediction, probable XIs and pitch report for Indian Premier League 2026 Match 42 between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 30 at the Narendra Modi Stadium

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GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Check Match Prediction, Pitch Report And Likely XIs For Todays Clash
Virat Kohli in action during RCB vs GT IPL 2026 match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Photo: IPL/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Gujarat Titans face Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 30 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

  • The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network in India

  • Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website

Gujarat Titans face Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 30 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Titans have won four of their eight matches so far and are placed mid-table, and with a negative net run rate, they need a convincing performance to stay firmly in the playoff conversation.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru arrive in strong form, having won six of their eight games so far. They have looked like one of the most complete sides this season and will be eyeing the top spot with another win, especially after comfortably beating Gujarat in their previous meeting.

RCB’s strength lies in their balance across departments. Their batting unit has maintained a high scoring rate, with Virat Kohli leading the charge, while the bowling attack has consistently delivered, with Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar spearheading the effort and Krunal Pandya providing control through the middle overs.

GT, meanwhile, continue to rely heavily on their top order, with Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler doing most of the scoring. The middle order remains inconsistent, and Rashid Khan’s recent dip in form has only deepened their concerns.

The Ahmedabad weather forecast adds another layer to the contest, making this a key clash as they aim to rebuild momentum.

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GT vs RCB Match Facts

GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Match Prediction

Aligning with the edge in the head-to-head record, Google’s win probability also tilts slightly in favour of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with RCB at 57% and Gujarat Titans at 43%, reflecting a narrow statistical edge heading into the match.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans have faced each other seven times in the IPL. Out of these encounters, RCB have won four matches, while GT have secured three victories.

GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Predicted Playing XIs

GT: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

RCB: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has produced a balanced surface this season, offering assistance to both batters and bowlers. In the three matches played here so far, defending sides have enjoyed some success, indicating that the pitch can slow down as the game progresses.

While runs are expected to come early, a total in the 220–230 range should be highly competitive and could well be enough to win based on recent results at the venue.

Q

Where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2026 Match 42?

A

The Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Q

When will the Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match be played?

A

The Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match will be played on April 30, 2026.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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