Bengal Cabinet Portfolio Allocation: Adhikari Keeps Home, Personnel, Swapan Dasgupta Given Finance

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
Published at:

Adhikari took oath along with five other cabinet ministers on May 9. Later, 31 more ministers took oath on June 1

CM Suvendu Adhikari and his Cabinet of ministers after oath taking ceremony in Kolkata,
Bengal Cabinet Portfolio Allocation: Adhikari Keeps Home, Personnel, Swapan Dasgupta Given Finance | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee
Summary of this article

  • Portfolios have been allocated to the 41 ministers in the Suvendu Adhikari Cabinet.

  • Adhikari has retained key departments, including Home, Land and Land Reforms, and Personnel.

  • Swapan Dasgupta, Sharadwat Mukherjee, Nishith Pramanik and Dilip Ghosh received important portfolios.

The 41 ministers in the Suvendu Adhikari Cabinet have been allocated their portfolios on Wednesday. The decision came after the allocation process was deferred a few days ago.

Chief Minister Adhikari has kept key portfolios such as home and hill affairs, land and land reforms and personnel and administrative reforms among others. He will also manage any other ministries which have not been assigned to any other member of the cabinet.

Adhikari took oath along with five other cabinet ministers on May 9. Later, 31 more ministers took oath on June 1. The cabinet now includes 19 cabinet ministers, three ministers of state with independent charge and 19 ministers of state along with Adhikari bringing the number to 41.

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister-elect Suvendu Adhikari signs documents during his swearing-in ceremony as BJP forms government in the state for the first time, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, West Bengal, Saturday, May 9, 2026. - (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
Suvendu Adhikari Chairs First Cabinet Meeting As West Bengal CM

By Outlook News Desk

The maximum limit of ministers in the West Bengal Cabinet is 44, as set by Article 164 of the Constitution, which leaves space for three more ministers if any future expansion was to take place.

Other key ministers that have been assigned portfolios include Rashbehari MLA Swapan Dasgupta, who has been assigned the Finance portfolio and Sharadwat Mukherjee, the MLA from Bidhannagar, has been appointed as the health minister.

Related Content
Bengal CM Adhikari Terms PM Modi's Record Tenure Record 'Monumental Moment' for India - IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
Suvendu Adhikari, representational image - Nur Photo
Suvendu addressing a gathering - ANI News
Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister-elect Suvendu Adhikari signs documents during his swearing-in ceremony as BJP forms government in the state for the first time, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, West Bengal, Saturday, May 9, 2026. - (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Nishith Pramanik, former Union minister, has been made in charge of North Bengal development and water resources. Former state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh has been given charge of Panchayats, Rural Development and Agriculture Marketing. Agnimitra Paul was given Urban Development and Municipal Affairs

Suvendu Adhikari, representational image - Nur Photo
West Bengal Cabinet Expansion Scheduled For June 1

By Outlook News Desk

Full List of Ministers

Suvendu Adhikari (Chief Minister): Home and Hill Affairs; Land and Land Reforms and Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation; Power; Information and Cultural Affairs; Personnel and Administrative Reforms; all departments not allotted to other ministers

Nishith Pramanik: North Bengal Development; Water Resources Investigation and Development

Ashok Kirtania: Food and Supplies; Co-operation

Dilip Ghosh: Panchayats and Rural Development; Agricultural Marketing

Kshudiram Tudu: Tribal Development; Minority Affairs; Madrasah Education

Agnimitra Paul: Urban Development and Municipal Affairs


Tapas Roy: Industry, Commerce and Enterprises; Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction; Non-Conventional and Renewable Energy Sources

Dr. Shankar Ghosh: Parliamentary Affairs; Tourism

Manoj Kumar Oraon: Forests; Environment

Arjun Singh: Labour; Transport

Gouri Sankar Ghosh: Backward Classes Welfare; Mass Education Extension and Library Services

Jagannath Chattopadhyay: Higher Education and Technical Education; Training and Skill Development

Swapan Dasgupta: Finance

Dr. Kalyan Chakraborti: Information Technology and Electronics; Science and Technology and Biotechnology; Food Processing Industries and Horticulture

Dr. Sharadwat Mukherjee: Health and Family Welfare

Arup Kumar Das: Irrigation and Waterways

Dr. Ajay Kumar Poddar: Public Health Engineering; Public Works

Dudh Kumar Mondal: Agriculture

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

Malati Rava Roy: Women and Child Development and Social Welfare; Self Help Group and Self Employment; Programme Monitoring 

Rajesh Mahata: Animal Resources Development; Fisheries

Dr. Indranil Khan: Youth Services and Sports; Consumer Affairs

Ministers of State

Joyel Murmu: Tribal Development; Irrigation and Waterways 

Dr. Hare Krishna Bera: Higher Education and Technical Education; Training and Skill Development

Anandamay Barman: Transport; Finance

Ashoke Dinda: Agricultural Marketing; MSME and Textiles

Nadiar Chand Bouri: Public Works; Backward Classes Welfare

Bishal Lama: Home and Hill Affairs; Minority Affairs; Madrasah Education

Santanu Pramanik: Food and Supplies; Panchayats and Rural Development

Moumita Biswas Misra: Industry, Commerce and Enterprises; Science and Technology and Biotechnology

Umesh Rai: Parliamentary Affairs; Urban Development and Municipal Affairs

Purnima Chakraborty: Information and Cultural Affairs; Tourism

Koushik Chowdhury: School Education; Fire and Emergency Services

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories