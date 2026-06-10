Bengal Cabinet Portfolio Allocation: Adhikari Keeps Home, Personnel, Swapan Dasgupta Given Finance

Portfolios have been allocated to the 41 ministers in the Suvendu Adhikari Cabinet.
Adhikari has retained key departments, including Home, Land and Land Reforms, and Personnel.
Swapan Dasgupta, Sharadwat Mukherjee, Nishith Pramanik and Dilip Ghosh received important portfolios.
The 41 ministers in the Suvendu Adhikari Cabinet have been allocated their portfolios on Wednesday. The decision came after the allocation process was deferred a few days ago.
Chief Minister Adhikari has kept key portfolios such as home and hill affairs, land and land reforms and personnel and administrative reforms among others. He will also manage any other ministries which have not been assigned to any other member of the cabinet.
Adhikari took oath along with five other cabinet ministers on May 9. Later, 31 more ministers took oath on June 1. The cabinet now includes 19 cabinet ministers, three ministers of state with independent charge and 19 ministers of state along with Adhikari bringing the number to 41.
The maximum limit of ministers in the West Bengal Cabinet is 44, as set by Article 164 of the Constitution, which leaves space for three more ministers if any future expansion was to take place.
Other key ministers that have been assigned portfolios include Rashbehari MLA Swapan Dasgupta, who has been assigned the Finance portfolio and Sharadwat Mukherjee, the MLA from Bidhannagar, has been appointed as the health minister.
Nishith Pramanik, former Union minister, has been made in charge of North Bengal development and water resources. Former state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh has been given charge of Panchayats, Rural Development and Agriculture Marketing. Agnimitra Paul was given Urban Development and Municipal Affairs
Full List of Ministers
Suvendu Adhikari (Chief Minister): Home and Hill Affairs; Land and Land Reforms and Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation; Power; Information and Cultural Affairs; Personnel and Administrative Reforms; all departments not allotted to other ministers
Nishith Pramanik: North Bengal Development; Water Resources Investigation and Development
Ashok Kirtania: Food and Supplies; Co-operation
Dilip Ghosh: Panchayats and Rural Development; Agricultural Marketing
Kshudiram Tudu: Tribal Development; Minority Affairs; Madrasah Education
Agnimitra Paul: Urban Development and Municipal Affairs
Tapas Roy: Industry, Commerce and Enterprises; Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction; Non-Conventional and Renewable Energy Sources
Dr. Shankar Ghosh: Parliamentary Affairs; Tourism
Manoj Kumar Oraon: Forests; Environment
Arjun Singh: Labour; Transport
Gouri Sankar Ghosh: Backward Classes Welfare; Mass Education Extension and Library Services
Jagannath Chattopadhyay: Higher Education and Technical Education; Training and Skill Development
Swapan Dasgupta: Finance
Dr. Kalyan Chakraborti: Information Technology and Electronics; Science and Technology and Biotechnology; Food Processing Industries and Horticulture
Dr. Sharadwat Mukherjee: Health and Family Welfare
Arup Kumar Das: Irrigation and Waterways
Dr. Ajay Kumar Poddar: Public Health Engineering; Public Works
Dudh Kumar Mondal: Agriculture
Ministers of State (Independent Charge)
Malati Rava Roy: Women and Child Development and Social Welfare; Self Help Group and Self Employment; Programme Monitoring
Rajesh Mahata: Animal Resources Development; Fisheries
Dr. Indranil Khan: Youth Services and Sports; Consumer Affairs
Ministers of State
Joyel Murmu: Tribal Development; Irrigation and Waterways
Dr. Hare Krishna Bera: Higher Education and Technical Education; Training and Skill Development
Anandamay Barman: Transport; Finance
Ashoke Dinda: Agricultural Marketing; MSME and Textiles
Nadiar Chand Bouri: Public Works; Backward Classes Welfare
Bishal Lama: Home and Hill Affairs; Minority Affairs; Madrasah Education
Santanu Pramanik: Food and Supplies; Panchayats and Rural Development
Moumita Biswas Misra: Industry, Commerce and Enterprises; Science and Technology and Biotechnology
Umesh Rai: Parliamentary Affairs; Urban Development and Municipal Affairs
Purnima Chakraborty: Information and Cultural Affairs; Tourism
Koushik Chowdhury: School Education; Fire and Emergency Services