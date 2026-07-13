BJP Govt To Replace Mamata's 'Khela Hobe Divas' With 'Ayushman Divas' In West Bengal

Welfare Push

Adhikari said the rollout of Ayushman Bharat would coincide with the new observance. "Citizens who have crossed the age of 70 are automatically entitled to get the benefits of the scheme. And the remaining, who are eligible to receive the benefits of the scheme, will also be included in it. That will cover about 70 per cent of the beneficiaries. The remaining 30 per cent will be brought under the CM Health Insurance scheme, both of which will be introduced together," he said.