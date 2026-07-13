BJP Govt To Replace Mamata's 'Khela Hobe Divas' With 'Ayushman Divas' In West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday announced that the state government would observe August 16 as "Ayushman Divas", replacing "Khela Hobe Divas", with the launch of the Centre's Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in the state also scheduled for the day.
The announcement coincides with the BJP government's completion of its first 100 days in office. Adhikari said details of the Ayushman Divas programme would be unveiled on August 16, adding that the date marks the anniversary of the Great Calcutta Killings of 1946.
"August 16 is a black day in Kolkata's history since the 'Great Calcutta killings' were orchestrated under the leadership of Suhrawardy from this date. The previous TMC government observed it as 'Khela Hobey Divas'. Our government has decided that the day will be observed as Ayushman Divas. The details of our programme will soon follow," he told reporters.
Adhikari was referring to Direct Action Day on August 16, 1946, when the All India Muslim League called for protests in support of its demand for Pakistan. The call was followed by large-scale communal violence in Kolkata, in which an estimated 4,000 people were killed. Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, then Chief Minister of undivided Bengal, faced criticism over the handling of the riots.
Welfare Push
Adhikari said the rollout of Ayushman Bharat would coincide with the new observance. "Citizens who have crossed the age of 70 are automatically entitled to get the benefits of the scheme. And the remaining, who are eligible to receive the benefits of the scheme, will also be included in it. That will cover about 70 per cent of the beneficiaries. The remaining 30 per cent will be brought under the CM Health Insurance scheme, both of which will be introduced together," he said.
The TMC government had declared August 16 as 'Khela Hobe Divas' in 2021 after retaining power in the Assembly elections. The observance included football tournaments and the distribution of sports kits.
On allegations that some women had not received benefits under the Annapurna Yojna, which replaced the TMC government's Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, Adhikari said only eligible beneficiaries would receive assistance.
"Money under Annapurna scheme has been transferred to over 1.2 crore women, which translates to an average 35,000 to 40,000 beneficiaries in each constituency. The verification process will continue till August 30 and all those who are found eligible will be included and those who are non-deserving will be dropped," he said.