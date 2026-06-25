‘Don’t Pick Juicy Bits’: TMC’s Mahua Moitra Tears Into ‘Buzz’ Claims After Praise For Suvendu Adhikari

TMC MP Mahua Moitra criticised media for selectively highlighting her praise for Suvendu Adhikari and creating unnecessary “buzz.”
Moitra appreciated Adhikari’s oratory and debating skills but clarified that her comments were taken out of context.
The episode comes amid a deepening internal crisis in the Trinamool Congress, with both loyalist and rebel factions fighting for control.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has strongly criticised media outlets and social media users for selectively highlighting her recent praise for BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, accusing them of indulging in “juicy bits” and spreading unnecessary buzz.
The controversy erupted after Moitra made some positive remarks about Suvendu Adhikari’s political style and oratory skills during a recent interaction. While the comments were widely interpreted as a rare cross-party appreciation, several sections of the media and social media users turned it into a major political “buzz,” speculating about possible behind-the-scenes realignments within West Bengal politics.
In a sharp response, Mahua Moitra said, “Don’t pick only the juicy bits. I said what I felt about his speech and debating skills. It doesn’t mean anything beyond that. Stop manufacturing narratives and buzz where none exists.”
The TMC leader clarified that her appreciation was limited to Adhikari’s public speaking abilities and had nothing to do with any political understanding or softening of stance towards the BJP. She accused a section of the media of deliberately twisting her words to create sensational headlines and speculated divisions within the TMC.
The remarks come at a time when the Trinamool Congress is already battling a serious internal crisis, with loyalists and rebels submitting separate lists of office-bearers to the Election Commission. Political observers noted that Moitra’s statement, even if limited in scope, has added fuel to the ongoing speculation about the party’s stability.
Suvendu Adhikari, while responding to the episode, maintained a dignified silence on the personal praise but used the opportunity to attack the TMC government on issues of governance and corruption.
Senior TMC leaders have downplayed the controversy, stating that Mahua Moitra’s comments were her personal views and do not reflect any shift in the party’s position against the BJP.